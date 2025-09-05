As schools in Jigawa State prepare to resume on Monday, September 8, 2025, parents and guardians have begun to lament the high cost of school materials.

Mrs Hauwa Bello, a mother of three, said, “It is becoming very difficult to provide all the necessary tools and supplies due to increasing prices.

According to her, sending children back to school means new uniforms, books, and fees, which weigh heavily on our budgets.

Musa Aliyu, a father of two daughters who are in a private school, said, “My children attend a private school, and the fees are already high. With the current economic situation, it’s getting harder to make ends meet.”

Parents with children in public schools also lamented the growing economic situation they are curently facing.

“Even though it’s a public school, buying exercise books and uniforms still costs money. We pray things improve.” Malam Usman said.

Fatima Yusuf, a widow with three daughters, also said, “We appreciate the government’s efforts, but the cost of living affects everything, including school needs.

“The rising cost of education remains a key challenge many families face, clashing with other daily necessities.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Ministry of Education has assured its citizens of quality education, despite the economic hardship.