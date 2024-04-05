Parents Hail Ikoyi Club Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic

Ikoyi Club 1938 has been getting commendations from parents for their continuous running of the Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic and Championship which will end on Saturday. Mrs Zainab Mohammed has two of her kids featuring this year and he said: “It’s a great idea from Ikoyi Club. “We are impressed by this and one of the good things that could come out of this is the fact that some of the kids might just pick interest in the sports and they may want to go to it professionally in the future.”

Mrs Atebe also expressed delight at the programme declaring that it serves as a solid foundation for the kids who could be future stars of the game. “This is a very good initiative by Ikoyi Club and we are very happy with the opportunities this programme presents to the kids,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ikoyi Club 1938 says its commitment to the development of tennis in Nigeria remains unwavering as the 2024 Easter Tennis Clinic/ Tournament nears its climax. Over 60 kids are taking part in the catch-them-young programme which will come to an end on Saturday with finals in four boys’ and girls’ categories