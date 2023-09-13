Parents, guardians, teachers fret as child molestation, abuse cases increase

The high rate of child abuse and sexual molestation in Lagos State is raising the concerns of parents, guardians, school teachers and owners towards taking extra steps in educating the children/wards in a bid to halt the sordid trend. On Thursday, August 31 the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that at least 2,588 children were sexually and emotionally abused during various domestic violence recorded in the state between August 2022 and July 2023 at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, themed: ‘Not in my Lagos’. Meanwhile, the press release issued by the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General, Ms Titilayo Shitta-bey said: “From August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023, the agency had handled 5624 cases which were in two categories – adults and children”, while also noting that the agency receives an average of 250 clients monthly.

Child education

Reacting Paul Dada, a father of two, said: “As a parent I started educating my child at a very tender age of three, I was like don’t let anybody touch your bum bum, any of your private parts, also in my house we don’t code the name of any private part, we call those things what they actually are.” When asked how one ensures a child is free to discuss anything with their parents, he said: “Making the environment suitable or conducive for them to interact with you. As a parent, I have decided to be a friend, have a listening ear to enable my children to be free to tell me anything from the serious to the non-serious without fear.”

Speaking on the age suitable for a parent to lecture his or her child/ children about sexual molestation and child abuse, he said: “We are living in an age where paedophiles molest or abuse kids as young as two or three. I think we should start educating the children from the age they can understand, for example one can start from the age of two or three, just speak to them in the language they understand, making sure their real names are attached to them so that all these sick adults don’t manipulate them by other names.” When asked how one counsels an abused child and what to look out for Dada said: “Proper counsel is needed to prevent the child from being traumatised for life, having inferiority complex, low self-esteem, hating the opposite sex unnecessarily. There is the need to engage a professional in that field because it’s not everybody that can counsel cases of sexual or child abuse. “Parents should also pay rapt attention to their child, for example, a kid that is usually cheerful then suddenly becomes withdrawn, or a child who likes to visit a particular aunty starts feeling reluctant to go there, a child that doesn’t want to go to school anymore, a child that doesn’t want to talk to the opposite sex again for no obvious reason, or the child begins to exhibit behavioural patterns like becoming aggressive at every little thing.” Another parent, Evangel Irenonse, said: “The best way to educate one child is by letting him/her know parts that are not meant to be touched or shown to anyone, ensuring open communication, building of bonds where the child will be free to approach you and discuss issues with you without being scared of being beaten.” Commenting further Irenonse said: “The right age to broach the topic differs depending on how your child understands things, so the age really depends on the child. The parent should also allow the children to open up, listen to them without interrupting and also let the child know he/she has all the support.”

Enlightenment

Moreover, a teacher at D’Model Builder School, Bunmi Olaniyan, said: “We enlighten the children, there is a subject called ‘security education’ where we tell them about the risks of going out in the night, walking alone in lonely places, going out with total strangers or someone you know but your parent are not aware of the movements.” When asked the measures put in place for the children in their care, Bunmi said, they include: Staying indoors when your parents are not around, not opening or welcoming strangers into the house, not giving direction to an adult, an adult isn’t supposed to ask a child direction, not answering calls you weren’t told to and when you’re in danger try to scream or shout. We also tell them to resist any threats made by the elderly ones as nothing will happen to them when they speak out.” She continued: “We have child care rights that fight for the rights of children, children also should know their rights well to avoid being deceived. We also have bills and laws guiding the protection of children in Lagos State against child violation. When one experiences such a child, the teacher is supposed to take it step by step because it’s a very difficult and critical process that if not handled well can affect the psychological aspect or mental health of the child for life. The child in question may see that everybody has an enemy, especially the opposite sex, leaving the child traumatised for the rest of his or her life.”

Government

When asked how she feels government can help reduce the scourge, Bunmi said “The government can come in place by ensuring adults caught don’t find a means to escape judgement, they should make sure that the victim doesn’t manoeuvre the law and is set free. They should also make sure that position and money is not a factor in carrying out judgements, anybody involved in child abuse or molestation is given the same sentence whether rich, poor or holding a prominent position in the country.” Also speaking a teacher at Ajibola Ayedere School, Comrade Kabiru Alani, said: “There are high cases of students being abused in public schools whether physical, emotional or psychological. As a teacher, if I see any student going contrary to the rules and regulations of the school or a student not mentally stable I send for their parent to advise them on things they need to do concerning their ward then send for the child next to assure the child he or she is in a safe hand to enable her open up.

“The measure we put in place to protect the children is by setting the rules and regulations, on no account a student should move out or follow someone outside the school environment during school hours without permission from the teacher or head of the school, we also make sure parents or a representative from the parent picks up the child after school not just anyone even though you’re related. “We also have organisations from Alausa that cater for the needs of those children abused and they do come around once in a while to lecture the students all they need to know, the appropriate agency to report to when they’re being abused or threatened by anyone even if it’s their parent, for example when we resume freshly and when there’s a programs in the school.” In a similar vein, a teacher at Corona Schools Trust Council, Oluwakemi Ajibade, said: “There have been cases of children being abused, in my previous class there was a student who was emotionally abused at home. She had been doing well in school but all of a sudden she started dropping in her academics, started bed wetting, losing concentration and getting scared unnecessarily so I felt she was being abused at home. So I decided to talk to the mother who I felt wasn’t paying enough attention to it or the child in question. The girl was just seven years old so she couldn’t say much or speak for herself, so as a school we started making her understand that anything done to her at home can be reported to me in school.

“The next day since she is the only girl out of four brothers , during the whole counselling process, I found out that anytime she brings her result home and her parent praised her, her elder ones would insult her, calling her names, sending her on several errands, telling her she’s not so brilliant.” When asked what measures has been put in place to enlighten the children, she said: “A lot of awareness on child abuse and sexual molestation is being done, we do have Ceceyara foundation (it’s a girls’ foundation) which educates students on any form of abuse available, they tell them part of the body part that shouldn’t be touched by anyone even their parent when they reach certain age, they lecture them to avoid future occurrence of had I known. We even come up with different songs to make sure the students don’t forget the lecture done on the subject.” Schools Giving suggestions on how schools can follow up on a student being abused, she said: “Lagos State doesn’t allow beating anymore, so the best we can do is look at the extent of the damage been done if it’s something we can handle if not we hand it over to experts in the field not to worsen the situation, then lecture the parent on things to do to help the child, follow up the progress of the child through the parents.”