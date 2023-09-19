Parents, guardians protest school fees hike in FCT

Parents and guardians have decried the sharp increase in school fees in both public and private schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, they said the increase was too sudden amidst the present economic situation.

They said the increment was coming at a time when people are grappling with the economic challenges occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal which has affected the general cost of living.

They said the situation had forced parents and guardians to resort to borrowing in the form of bank loans and other sources to be able to send their wards back to school.

Victor Okoye, a civil servant and father of four, said he paid N150,000 for school fees per child, totalling N600,000.

He said: “But now the amount is doubled and currently I am to pay N300,000 per child, that is a total of N1.3 million for my four children. “The only way I will be able to meet up with the new fee increment is to borrow from my bank or any other source.”