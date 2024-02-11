Parenting Should Be A Collective Effort –Sophia Momodu

One of Nigeria’s music star Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently recalled the night her mentality changed as a single parent. In a post on her social media handle, Sophia nar- rated how Imade, her daughter with Davido, fell ill in the middle of the night and was hospitalised. She said the incident took place a year ago, precisely on February 9, 2023. Sophia said she rushed Imade to the hospital at 1am on that fateful day. She said it was only her close friends who immediately came to the hospital where Imade was being treated.

She expressed gratitude to the few names she mentioned, although Davido, the father of her child, was not included. Sophia described Tiwa Savage as “one of her sup- port systems,” adding that she was the first person who came to her rescue. She said her perspective of a single parent changed that night, adding that parenting should be a collective effort. “One year ago today my whole world felt like it was crumbling around me. My child was so sick at 1am. She needed to be rushed to the hospital. In my panic state I called Tiwa Savage, she was recording Stamina that night, she showed up in less than 10mins,” she wrote.

“Rushed us to the hospital.. she just kept saying “breathe, I’m here.. Imade is fine. You’re not alone” hmm that day I realized just how powerful my support system was. Rima showed up in 5mins, DSF showed up 30mins after we got to the hospital followed. “The hospital was packed. That night changed my mentality as a single parent forever. 2 things: 1, it truly takes a village God don’t play about his own.” In a follow-up post, she said she could not sleep for two days because “I just wanted to take my baby’s pain away”.

“She woke up at 5am & said mummy pls come lay next to me. My baby is always in good spirits. I didn’t sleep for 48hrs straight,” she added. Davido, Sophia, and Savage were recently in the public eye over an Instagram post involving Imade. Last month, Savage filed a petition detailing alleged harassment from Davido following her interaction with Sophia. A few days later, Sophia also threatened to take legal action against the singer over an alleged threat to life, cyberbullying, and harassment. Last June, she revealed her plans to change Imade’s surname to Momodu.