Parenting: Dangers Of Promoting Wealth Without Work

In all ages, the dignity of labour has been espoused. In Igbo land, the philosophy behind dignity of labour finds expression in proverbs and aphorisms like: “Aka aja aja, n’ebute onu mmanu mmanu” (Soily hands result in oily lips); and, “Aka noro nkiti, aguu egbue onu” (When the hands are idle, the owner dies of hunger).

In Islam, the concept of al-amal ‘ibadah or work is worship is taught and this promotes honest and dedicated work as a form of precation which elicits self-respect and the pleasure of Allah.

The bible is not different in its appraisal of legitimate industry or work and aversion for indolence. In Genesis 2: 15, God established the Garden of Eden and placed humans on it to work it and take care of it.

By this, work has been shown as a basic part of the divine purpose of man. Proverbs 28:19 espouses work as a means of provision and prosperity.

Thus: “Whoever works with his hand will have plenty of bread”. The bible caps these up by projecting work as a responsibility. According to 2 Thessalonians 3:10, “If anyone is unwilling to work, he should not eat”. Nigeria is a country blessed with abundant natural and human resources.

Nigerians are people of valour who fully applied their energy to full exploitation of their God-given arable land which yielded plenty agricultural foods on which the country thrived before the discovery of oil in Oloibiri on January 15, 1956. This provided Nigeria with surplus funds which had no connection with work or industry and so killed the interest of the people in both agriculture and honest work or diligent labour.

Rather than invest the oil revenue in the development of the country and her people or to even save for the rainy day like wise countries did, the leadership of General Yakubu Gowon allegedly announced that:

“The problem of Nigeria was not how to make money but how to spend money!” As a follow up, he began to squander Nigeria’s oil boom funds on jamborees and even created an avoidable war in order to spend money.

It was this lavish mentality that threw accountability out of the window and created the avenues for misappropriation, over-invoicing, inflation of contract sums and the endemic corruption which have become the albatross of the Nigerian nation. Public office holders and managers of the public trust became profligate knowing that there would be no need to hold them to account.

While General Yakubu Gowon is seen my many as the father of corruption in the Nigerian federation, it is obvious that subsequent administrations were equally involved in massive corruption. Hence, corruption has become a menace pervading the fabrics of our country, even into informal and private spheres.

In the early eighties, Nigeria’s literary icon, Chinua Achebe, traced the problem of Nigeria to a failure of leadership. In the literary giant’s words: “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. There is nothing basically wrong with the Nigerian land or climate or water or air or anything else.

“The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership.”

Achebe was right when he assessed Nigeria, but after some time, some other dimensions of the trouble with Nigeria began, and have continued to unfold daily.

The current one is the attempt by Nigerian leadership elite to raise their children as a generation of indolent Nigerians who will not work and will not need to work. This is why these corrupt Nigerian leaders amass wealth at the public’s expense for both their children and their grand-children.

These days, one hears of toddlers having numerous fat bank accounts, luxurious hotels and apartments in choice Nigerian cities and in other prized locations in foreign countries. A child or teenager who has fat bank accounts, castles, choice cars and estates at his disposal will not value honest or diligent labour.

Rather, such a person will plunge into epicureanism, revelry and other vices which put both the person and the society in danger. This is true because if honest labour is designed to serve as means of provision; and a child has everything already provided for him, he will not need to work.

Even their peers from poor backgrounds lose interest in honest labour and explore criminal options to square up to them! Like the famous quote of Chief Obafemi Awolowo posits: “The children of the poor you refuse to train today, will not allow your children live in peace!”

In that set-up, the general public is at risk and the entire society is endangered. Corruption is foolhardy and like an evil wind, it blows no one any good.

Nigerian leaders involved in corruption are like the proverbial sheep which, while messing up its pen, thinks it is punishing its owner. Nigerian children should be allowed to pass the normal processes of growth, development and to embrace dignity of labour.