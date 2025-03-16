Parental Intervention In Educational Curriculum Relevance to Local, Global Needs: Nigeria as case study (I)

Share

On Monday, February 17, 2025, I had the privilege of being a special guest on Lagos Television’s weekly current affairs programme, “Káàròó Oò Jíire.” The topic of discussion was the proposed shift from Nigeria’s current 9-3-4 education system to a 12-4 model. This proposed reform aims to extend basic education to 12 years, followed by four years of tertiary education, and is currently under consideration by the National Council on Education.

The conversation revolved around the potential benefits of this shift, including the standardization of the curriculum of early exposure to vocational and entrepreneurial skills, and a reduction in dropout rates. While these benefits are commendable and reflect a sincere effort to address some of the systemic challenges in Nigeria’s education sector, they fall short of addressing a critical issue which is the lack of a targeted economic purpose that the proposed 12-4 system seeks to achieve for Nigeria.

Education I believe is not merely a tool for individual enlightenment; it is a strategic instrument for national development. I have advocated for years that every educational curriculum must be designed with a clear economic agenda in mind, one that aligns with both local and global needs. In the case of Nigeria, a country with vast human and natural resources but struggling with unemployment, underemployment, and a skills gap, the proposed 12-4 system must be more than a structural adjustment. It must be a deliberate strategy to equip learners with the skills, knowledge, and competencies needed to drive economic growth, encourage innovation, and position Nigeria as a competitive player in the global economy.

The current 9-3-4 system, introduced in 2007/2008, was designed to provide nine years of basic education, three years of senior secondary education, and four years of tertiary education. While it has made some strides, it has been criticized for its inability to adequately prepare students for the demands of the 21st-century workforce. The proposed 12-4 system presents an opportunity to address these shortcomings, but only if it is anchored in a clear vision of Nigeria’s economic future. This is why I ask these pertinent questions?

What specific industries does Nigeria aim to dominate in the next decade? What skills will be required to achieve this dominance? How can the curriculum be tailored to meet these needs while also addressing local challenges such as poverty, inequality, and infrastructural deficits?

During the interview, I emphasized that the proposed 12-4 system must go beyond structural changes and focus on content relevance. For instance, while early exposure to vocational and entrepreneurial skills is a step in the right direction, we must ask ourselves the question; will the curriculum be relevant in the emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and biotechnology. These are not just global trends but areas where Nigeria has the potential to lead, given its youthful population which is about 65% of the total population and abundant natural resources.

I had in preparing for this paper studied ten different nations that have successfully reformed their educational systems to align with both domestic economic goals and global demands and I believe Nigeria can adopt a structured approach that ensures skilled graduates, innovation-driven industries, and sustainable development. But for space, I have carefully examined the experiences of Finland, Rwanda, China, and Singapore with their focus timeline, implementation strategy, and economic impact of their homegrown educational reforms

Finland in 2016 with a set target to achieve the objectives in the year 2030 had a clear vision of a new curriculum of rote memorization to phenomenon-based learning, where students learn by exploring the real-world. In achieving this, they came up with an integrated and student-centered curriculum with an emphasis on problem-solving, creativity, and interdisciplinary learning. The economic objectives among others is to ensure that Finland’s workforce remains adaptable, innovative, and highly skilled in global knowledge-based industries.

Rwanda imagined robust economic objectives to develop a workforce proficient in ICT and entrepreneurship with a view to ensuring Rwanda becomes a regional hub for technology and business development. The implementation Year was 2015 and the target achievement year is 2030. Their core reform was to adopt a competency-based curriculum (CBC) focused on ICT, entrepreneurship, and technical education. The laudable project saw the government launch the One Laptop Per Child initiative to enhance digital literacy.

China seemed to be ahead of their peers. Their education curriculum reform in 1993, updated in 2001 and 2010 focused on STEM education, vocational training, and AI-driven learning. The system integrates Confucian educational traditions with modern technological advancements. Their main economic objectives were to be the main lead in AI, robotics, and advanced manufacturing, ensuring that students develop skills relevant to global technological and industrial revolutions. China is achieving that today.

In 1997, Singapore launched the Thinking Schools, Learning Nation (TSLN) initiative, with major updates in 2001, 2008, and 2015, as part of its continuous adaptation strategy to enhance critical thinking, bilingual education, and STEM integration, ultimately positioning the nation as a global knowledge economy by equipping students with adaptive and innovative skills.

My next publication will address suggested interventions to achieve home grown educational curriculum relevance to local and global needs. Stay tuned.

