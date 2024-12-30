Pardoned Osun ‘Fowl Thief’, Collaborator May Leave Prison Tomorrow — Source

Share

There are indications that the convicted ‘fowl thief’, Segun Olowookere, and his collaborator, Sunday Morakinyo, who were recently pardoned by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, may be released tomorrow.

This is as it has been hinted that documents for the release would most likely be perfected tomorrow. This, it was learnt, would allow the duo return to the hometown of Okuku same day or Tuesday.

One of those who have been championing Olowookere’s release since sentencing, Monsurat Ajoke Foundation, made this known in at the weekend.

Convener of the foundation, Monsurat Ajoke, said that the moment the documents for his release are perfected, he would become a free man. She also appreciated the state governor for granting the convicts pardon.

Ajoke stressed that the perfection of the documents would be done at Lagos Maximum Prison before Olowookere could be released, saying that the perfection of the said documents could not be completed during their last visit on Friday.

Ajoke also disclosed that Olowookere is presently studying nursing at a correctional center in Abeokuta, adding that despite the challenges, “Segun has demonstrated exceptional resilience and determination.

“Recently, he was commended for his exemplary behaviour and good conduct by the correctional centre authorities.”

According to her, “Segun has taken the initiative to pursue educational opportunities while incarcerated. He has chosen to study nursing, driven by a desire to acquire skills that will enable him to make a positive impact on society upon his release.

“Segun’s story is a testament to the human spirit’s capacity for growth, redemption, and transformation. His journey serves as a powerful reminder that everyone deserves a second chance.”

