Pardon: Late Vatsa Family Commends Tinubu

Following the state pardon on their late patriarch, family of the late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, who was executed for an alleged coup plot against General Ibrahim Babangida regime in 1986, has commended President Bola Tinubu.

It should be recalled that the late renowned poet and military General was executed alongside nine other military officers in 1986 after a Military Tribunal found them guilty of an alleged coup plot.

The family, who believed that the late former FCT Minister, General Vatsa was in nocent of the said coup plot, had consistently appealed to every successful administration since then to grant their son a state pardon to enable the family run a foundation in his honor.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the family, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa in Minna on Friday, the family described the news of the pardon by President Tinubu as the greatest moment of joy since the late Vatsa was executed 39 years ago. Vatsa, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State said that President Tinubu has wiped away the tears of the family after years of sorrow.

According to Vatsa, “after several appeals to every successful administration, God has finally used President Tinubu to console the family, the Gulu Vatsa community, Lapai Local Government and the entire state.

“Today is the happiest moment in the life of the family after 39 years of sorrow and sadness following the killing of our late father, brother and uncle. “Though nothing can bring him back to life, we are consoled by this display of statesmanship by our dear President Tinubu.

He has written his name in gold and history will forever remember him. “Justice can never be denied but can only be delayed; the family is convinced that the late Vatsa must be a happy person today in his grave by this singular act of compassionate by President Tinubu. This goes to show that truth doesn’t expire”.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism disclosed that “a highly respected Military General, the late Domkat Bali once said in an interview that the evidence against General Vatsa was weak and that he didn’t know whether he was supposed to have been killed.

He said; “How we wished this was happening when the late wife, some of his late children were still alive, notwithstanding we thank God that some of the children and grandchildren are still alive to witness this pardon”.