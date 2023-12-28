New Telegraph

December 28, 2023
‘Parasite’ Actor, Lee Sun- Kyun, Found Dead at 48

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been found dead, according to police.

The actor, 48, is believed to have been found unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul yesterday. It is unclear if Lee took his own life, but police received a report that he had left home after writing a note, Yonhap news agency said.

He had been under investigation for alleged drug use since October, reports the BBC. Yonhap reports that he was suspected of taking drugs with an employee at a bar in Seoul. He had said that though he had taken what she had given him he had not known that they were illicit drugs.

