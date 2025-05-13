Paramilitary: ‘Nigeria Has Potential To Meet Shoe, Garment Needs

Share

The country will be sufficient in meeting the shoe and garment needs of her paramilitary agencies with the impending take off of Aba-based shoe and garment factory, alongside a tannery (leather processing facility) set to open in Kano State.

The Aba factory, the largest shoe factory in West Africa, has installed capacity to produce 1,500 shoes and cut 10,000 garments daily, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, said during a courtesy visit by Chief Executive Officer of Erojim Investments Limited, Dr. Jimmy Ntuen in Abuja.

A statement issued by ICRC spokesperson, Ifeanyi Nwoko, quoted the CEO as saying that the Federal Government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative in the shoe and garment factory under the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) was capable of meeting a substantial part of the uniform needs of Nigeria’s paramilitary agencies.

The development, he said, followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive on the procurement of locally produced goods—a key component of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ewalefoh affirmed that the Aba-based shoe and garment factory, alongside a tannery set to open in Kano, would significantly reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imports.

“With the Aba shoe and garment factory capable of producing 1,500 shoes per day, and tannery set to open in Kano, we are confident that Nigeria can fully meet the uniform needs of our paramilitary agencies,” Dr. Ewalefoh said.

“This is not just about producing shoes and garments— it’s about creating jobs, sup – porting local industries, and reducing our dependency on imports in line with the President’s directive to patronize made-in-Nigeria goods,” he added.

He said that the Renewed Hope Agenda represents more than a political promise—it is a strategic blueprint for selfreliance, local capacity development, and economic growth driven by effective PPPs.

Dr. Ntuen, CEO of Erojim Investment Ltd—the concessionaire behind the Aba facil – ity—commended President Tinubu, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and the ICRC for their support, which he described as instrumental to the success of the project.

According to him, the Aba factory, which he described as the largest shoe factory in West Africa, boasts an installed capacity to produce 1,500 shoes and cut 10,000 garments daily.

He revealed that the facility has already supplied thousands of high-quality shoes to the NCoS and is ready to meet the needs of other paramilitary outfits.

“We have the capability to meet the local needs of government agencies, and very soon, we will begin producing for the general public,” he said.

“Our Aba factory has created over 300 direct jobs, and the new leather, shoe, and garment factory launching in three months will create an additional 340 direct jobs and over 1,500 indirect jobs,” he added.

Dr. Ntuen also emphasised that the quality of shoes produced at the factory is comparable with global brands, affirming the potential of Nigerian craftsmanship when adequately supported.

Share