Paralysis: Karmal, 47, Needs N10M for Surgery

Ajeigbe Karmal, 47, is urgently in need of help. He is in need of approximately N10 million to help get him back to normal life. He needs the money to enable him undergo surgery, to help him walk and move his body freely as normal. As at the time of writing this report, Karmal is unable to sit, stand or move any part of his body due to paralysis.

This condition is making Karmal to contemplate suicide. “Sincerely, I don’t see a reason of living any longer. No hope for me and I never dreamt of becoming a burden to anyone in my life, not to talk of my aged mother (76), now taking care of my children in her capacity. I beg Nigerians to help me get my life back,” he pleaded.

The cause of the paralysis was due to an accident he had three years ago on his way to work one early morning along Bode-Saadu on Jebba road, Kwara State. According to him, the front tyre of the vehicle suddenly bust, making the bus to somersault three times on high motion.

He said 12 persons lost their lives out of the 17 passengers on board, with majority thrown out of the window of the bus, while he got trapped inside because he sat in the front seat and used seat belt. Eventually, he was helped out of the bus few hours later, but he had sustained severe head cut, limp and fractured bones all over his body. Karmal narrated further that he was taken to a nearby private hospital where he received first aide treatment before he was transferred to Ilorin Teaching Hospital.