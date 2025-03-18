Paralympics Star Bolaji Strikes Gold In Spain As Men’s Team Secures Bronze

Share

After securing gold at the Spanish Badminton International in Vitoria, Spain, Paralympic medallist and badminton star, Eniola Bolaji, struck gold again after winning the second phase of the tournament in Toledo, in the same country.

Bolaji continued her dominance, winning her second gold medal in two weeks with a commanding 2-0 (21-7, 21-10) victory over Turkey’s Halime Yildiz in the women’s SL3 final.

In the men’s SL4 doubles event, Nnana Jeremiah and Eze Chukwuebuka delivered a strong performance, battling their way to a well-deserved bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has applauded the Nigerian contingent at the 2025 Spanish Para badminton International, after another impressive outing that saw the team secure a gold and a bronze medal in Toledo, Spain, yesterday.

NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, commended the athletes for making Nigeria proud and praised the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, led by Francis Orbih, for ensuring the team’s optimal performance on the international stage.

“These athletes have once again showcased the resilience and talent that define Nigerian sports,” Dikko said.

