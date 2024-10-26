Paralympics Games: Walson-Jack lauds FEPSGA for inclusiveness in sports

Share

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack has commended Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA) for introducing paralympic games to include Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in this year’s Federal Public Service Games.

She made the remarks during a meeting with the Executive of FEPSGA led by the President, Mr Aloku Amaebi, on Thursday in her office in Abuja.

The meeting was to brief the HCSF on preparations for the upcoming games scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt next month.

Walson-Jack, acknowledged the critical role FEPSGA plays in the service, emphasising that the games serves as the main channel for civil servants to bond and also keep their bodies healthy.

“When the mind and body are healthy, it will improve workers’ productivity and service delivery”, she added.

She said the games would not only create room for networking amongst civil servants but will also build lasting friendships and promote unity among them.

The HCSF further thanked the Rivers State Government for agreeing to host the 43rd edition of the games in the state and expressed optimism that the games will be a success.

The Director, Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Dr. Comfort Adeosun, in her welcome remarks, thanked the HCSF for the opportunity given to staff to improve their health and wellbeing through sporting events like FEPSGA .

She said the games would also help to build civil servants mental alertness, physical fitness, and promote healthy living.

Share

Please follow and like us: