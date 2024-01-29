Paralympic: African para-volleyball qualifiers begins in Lagos

The African Para Volleyball qualifiers for the 2024 Paralympic Games will kickstart today (Monday) at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos as eight countries battle for the Paris Paralympic Games following the last-minute withdrawal of Zimbabwe. Speaking at the press conference held in Lagos over the weekend, the President of the Nigeria Para-Volleyball Federation (NPVF), Kayode Ladele, confirmed the readiness of the federation to host Africa between Monday, January 29 and Saturday, February 10.

While reacting to questions about the Nigerian teams’ readiness ahead of the qualifiers, Ladele said the NPVF had ensured that the teams (men and women) have prepared within its financial strength. “Team Nigeria is very prepared for this qualifier; we have what it takes with our level of preparedness that we started years back. We are popular in other para-sports like powerlifting, but paravolleyball is ready to rival that sport in picking an Olympics medal because this is a sport we are well prepared for,” he said.