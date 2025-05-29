Parallex Bank Appoints Akhuetie To Board

Share

Parallex Bank Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mrs. Rachel Akhuetie as a Non-Executive Director and member of its Board.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by the bank’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ademola Adeshola.

Akhuetie, a seasoned executive with over 24 years of multi-sector experience, currently serves as Executive Director, Finance, Commercial and Services at SunTrust Atlantic Energies Ltd., where she has held leadership roles since 2003.

She brings to the Parallex Bank Board a robust blend of expertise in finance, oil and gas, corporate governance, strategic innovation, and banking.

A Harvard Business School-trained executive and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Akhuetie is also an alumna of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, with certifications in Risk Management and IFRS compliance.

Her boardroom experience spans several companies in the energy and oil and gas sectors, where SunTrust holds strategic interests. She has played key roles in joint venture coordination, stakeholder engagement, asset management, and organizational strategy.

Welcoming her to the Board, Dr. Olufemi Bakre, Managing Director of Parallex Bank Ltd., described her appointment as a strategic move aligned with the bank’s vision to redefine banking in Nigeria.

“We are excited to leverage her proven track record as we pursue sustainable growth and long-term value,” Bakre said.

He added that the appointment reflects the bank’s commitment to strong governance and strategic expansion.

