Parallel market boom threatens gains of CBN’s forex reforms

When on June 14, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced via a press statement, signed by its Director, Financial Markets, Angela Sere-Ejembi, that it was introducing a series of reforms that included collapsing all segments of the foreign exchange market into the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window and the reintroduction of the “willing buyer, willing seller” model at the window, the reaction of analysts and investors both at home and abroad to the development, was generally positive as the general consensus of opinion was that it would help narrow the wide gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates.

Thus, commenting on the forex reforms, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Representative in Nigeria, Mr Ari Aisen, noted that they had been one of the Fund’s longstanding recommendations to Nigeria and that it was ready to provide technical assistance to enable the policy to succeed. Ari stated: “The Fund greatly welcomes the authorities’ decision to introduce a unified market-reflective exchange rate regime in line with our long-standing recommendations. We stand ready to support the new administration in its implementation of FX reforms.”

Benefits

Also commenting on the reforms, analysts at CardinalStone Research said that the new measures will increase the attractiveness of Nigeria’s export goods in international markets as well as improve the outlook for its Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The analysts said: “On the export front, we expect the naira unification, which also implies an effective devaluation to us, to increase the naira equivalent of Nigeria’s export proceeds. “The weaker currency will also increase the attractiveness of Nigeria’s export goods in international markets, cascading to greater demand from consuming nations barring responses from competitor countries to retain market share. We, however, note that there is likely to be an offsetting impact from the cost of imports.”

They further stated: “Elsewhere, the pro-market initiatives have materially improved the outlook for FPI and FDI in Nigeria. To this point, we recall that in 2017, following the introduction of the I&E window, FPI inflows surged by 304.3% YoY to $7.3 billion, while the contraction in FDI slowed to -6.0 per cent YoY (vs -68.9 per cent YoY in the preceding year). Cumulatively, capital importation into Nigeria ballooned from $5.1 billion in 2016 to $12.2 billion in 2017, while the stock market rallied by over 42.0 per cent YoY, with foreign participation at 47.5% (vs 45.0% in 2016).”

No inflows from foreign investors

However, data recently released by the CBN shows that while the I&E window attracted an inflow of $1.41 billion in June, which is 23.68 per cent or $270 million higher than the $1.14 billion that came into the official forex market -I&E window- in May, local inflow provided the bulk of liquidity at the official market as it hit $1.11 billion in June due to inflows from non-bank corporates ($597.10 million) and exporters ($448 million). As analysts pointed out, the lack of inflows from foreign investors was responsible for naira volatility at the I&E window which has not abated since the CBN introduced the forex reforms.

On June 25, for instance, Bloomberg reported fund managers and analysts as saying that Nigeria will need to allow interest rates on naira bonds to at least double to make them attractive enough for foreign investors to buy and bring in the dollars needed to support its foreign exchange reforms. According to the news agency, Londonbased portfolio manager at Abrdn Investments Ltd, Kevin Daly, stated that with the CBN selling one-year treasury bills at a yield of 8.2 per cent, which is less than half headline inflation of 22.4 per cent in May and the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 18.5 per cent, it implies a negative real yield on the notes that will put off foreign investors. Daly was also quoted as saying that Abrdn, “would be interested in bringing money back onshore if rates adjust higher in the range of 15-20%, and the naira settles around the 750 a dollar area.” Indeed, analysts believe that apart from the need to rein in inflation, another major reason for the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voting to increase the benchmark interest rate-MPR- by 25 basis points to 18.75 per cent at its meeting in July, was to attract foreign investors.

‘Not trying to unify rates’

Interestingly, the Acting Governor of the CBN, Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, while responding to a question on developments in the forex market at the post MPC briefing, explained that the regulator’s reforms were primarily targeted at infusing efficiency into the forex trading market rather than achieving unification of rates. He said: “We are not trying to unify any rates. We believe that we need to encourage the market to be more efficient and more effective and that takes a bit of time. Some of the volatility you’ve seen over the period has been driven by that same fact that the market needs to find its level and also the reality that there’s pentup demand which current supply will not be sufficient for. “As we ease and satisfy the pent-up demand we will begin to see a more efficient market that runs.

But you also need to understand the dynamics of pricing in the market and we feel we should actually stop calling it the I&E window because it is now much more than the I & E. For us it’s a market where everybody and anybody through the licensed institutions can participate. So we expect that over time the volatility you are seeing would normalise.” He further stated: “The role of the CBN is to intervene and keep the market at a fairly stable level. We have our views as to what that level is and as the market continues to oscillate around that level, there’s a need for us to intervene either by buying or selling. We have started intervening and we’ve been doing it for a while and we will continue to intervene to bring the market to the levels that we believe it should be. Right now in the short run, these volatile times are expected but we expect them to moderate sooner rather than later.”

Free fall

However, barely a fortnight after that MPC meeting, the naira fell to a record low of N950 per dollar at the parallel market compared with about N897/$1 on August 7. Forex traders, who attributed the local currency’s slump to seasonal demand from individuals paying for expenses abroad, said many people who are unable to access forex at the official market-the I&E window- are resorting to the parallel market, resulting in good business for operators in the segment of the forex market and worsening naira weakness. More significantly, with the exchange rate at the I&E window at around N780 per dollar, it means that the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates has increased to 168, thereby defeating what analysts believe was the main purpose of the forex reforms- unification of the exchange rates and undermining its attendant benefits.

IMF’s reaction

Reacting to the situation at an event in Lagos last Thursday, IMF’s resident representative in Nigeria, Aisen, said Nigeria’s loose fiscal and monetary policies are creating excess liquidity, making it difficult for the naira to stabilize against the dollar despite the forex reforms. He said that Central bank transfers to the government were increasing the naira in circulation, depressing interest rates, discouraging savings and deterring the dollar inflows that could boost naira stability.

“There are too many naira(notes) running after insufficient foreign exchange. The supply of foreign exchange may take some time (to build up),” Aisen said, predicting that naira volatility is likely to continue for a longer period. According to him, even though the CBN has raised the MPR by more than 700 basis points since May last year, interest rates still need to go higher. The IMF Resident Representative said that while it’s important to seek growth, the Nigerian government needs to check money supply for the stability of the exchange rate and the economy, which can take 18 months to achieve, stating: “You need additional macroeconomic tightening of fiscal and monetary policies to be able to give a chance to the naira and stabilize the economy.” Diaspora remittances But while delivering a lecture at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja also last Thursday, CBN Acting Governor, Shonubi, attributed the free fall of the naira against the dollar to the diversion of diaspora remittances to the parallel market. He said a lot of diaspora remittances are sent to Nigeria in dollars and end up in the parallel market without being officially documented. He said: “With those remittances, the dollars have come in; we know the dollars have come in but we don’t see them in the official system.

So, they must be going somewhere and somewhere. “And the challenge with the black market, unofficial market or parallel market or whatever name you want to call it, it is not regulated, and it becomes an easy place to have criminal activities.” He further stated: “We investigate bankers, not just bankers, anybody who has committed an offence, the first thing they want to do, is to run to the black markets, change it to the dollars because it is less money to carry around. Some of the funding in the black markets is actually from diaspora remittances. That’s why it important we need to know a lot of what’s going on there. We can’t play the sentiment game. If we don’t understand the dynamics, we usually go with the literature which does not necessarily work for us.” Noting that the amount of inflows coming through many unapproved channels and eventually ending up at the parallel market contribute significantly to the country’s foreign exchange crisis, the CBN Acting Governor said that implementing measures within the country to manage illicit remittances and detect these channels would be beneficial. “We talk about black markets, which also create their own problems. Management of the foreign exchange market and the efficacy of our policies to manage the exchange rate become difficult due to the insignificance of our diaspora remittances which are going to other markets,” he said.

Conclusion

Still, the consensus among analysts is that the CBN has little choice but to quickly take steps to boost forex inflows if it wants to sustain the gains from its forex reforms