Parallel Delegate Lists Rock Anambra APC Guber Primary 

There seems to be no end to the controversies rocking the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the alleged emergence of three parallel delegate lists ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial primary election.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Nicholas Ukachukwu and Obiora Okonkwo are locked in a battle over the authentic list of delegates for the exercise.

As of early Friday morning, the only recognized list appeared to favor Ukachukwu, but by Friday evening and into Saturday morning, a fresh list allegedly emerged in favor of Okonkwo.

Meanwhile, yet another list reportedly in favor of John Bosco Onunkwo is also being circulated as the authentic list, a development that has further deepened the crisis within the party.

Recall that one of the leading aspirants, Paul Chukwuma, dumped the party on Friday over allegations of a fake delegate list.

It is also unclear if Chuma Umeoji remains in the race, as his status is yet to be confirmed.

Similarly, a former Labour Party aspirant who recently joined the APC has remained silent and unreachable, although he is believed to still be in the contest.

Worsening the confusion is the fact that members of the Bassey Otu-led Primary Election Committee have neither been seen nor made any official statements regarding the parallel lists.

Additionally, the whereabouts of the State Chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike, remain unknown, adding to the uncertainty.

At the three different accreditation venues in Awka, activities were intense as potential delegates were unsure whether their names were on the delegate list.

Meanwhile, at the venue of the primary election, the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre heavy security presence was observed, with numerous party members loitering around the entrance gate.

