Parallel Convention Claim Mere Media Hype – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed speculations of a parallel national convention, describing it as mere media hype.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said the party is focused on its convention scheduled for November 15–16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, in full compliance with its constitution and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“How do you have a national convention? There is a process, and we are a party of process. We follow our constitution,” Ologunagba said.

He explained that INEC has been part of all preliminary activities, stressing that the commission “has witnesses to all the things we’re doing.”

According to him, the committees for the convention are already working, with the National Convention Zoning Committee led by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri holding consultations, and the National Convention Organising Committee chaired by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri publishing its membership list.

He dismissed the speculation of a parallel convention as nonexistent, adding: “This train has moved on. It’s gone past the bus stop. We are already in Ibadan, as I speak.”

The PDP spokesperson also took a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), warning it not to assume that the outcome of last Saturday’s parliamentary by-elections reflected what would happen in 2027.

“What happened during the by-election will not happen in 2027, because Nigerians are wiser. What will be on the ballot will be hunger, uncertainty, and insecurity, things no money can purchase,” he said.

Ologunagba further accused the APC of subjecting Nigerians to hardship and deceiving the nation for over a decade with false promises of economic growth.