Paradox Of Pardon Vs Punishment: The Question Of Morality

The recent presidential orders for the removal of names of some Nigerians convicted of crimes from the list of persons earlier granted pardon was informed by the public outrage triggered by the controversial decision of initially granting them pardon.

Though it did follow the President’s consultations with the Council of State, the fact that they were even pardoned at all, questions the credibility of the establishment of societal stabilising institutions.

These include the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) along with the Judiciary. So disturbing it was that concerned citizens were quick to ask what moral lessons the pardon was meant to instil in our youth.

Agreed that the President has reversed some of the initial pardons given, the action still shows a disconnect between the motive of the pardons and the method deployed Specifically, the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, recommended pardon for two inmates and 15 former convicts, along with clemency for 82 inmates and commuting of sentences for 65 others. Seven inmates on death row also benefited from the pardon with the committee recommending that the President should commute their death sentences to life imprisonment.

According to a release by Bayo Onanuga, Presidential Spokesman, the rethink became necessary, especially in view of the seriousness and security implications of some of the offences, the need to be sensitive to the feelings of the victims of the crimes and society in general.

He also highlighted the need to boost the morale of law enforcement agencies and adherence to bilateral obligations. The concept of justice as a three-way traffic for the accused, the victim, and the state/society also guided the review.

Legally, the President has the prerogative to grant pardons in line with Chapter 6, Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution anchored on the Prerogative of Mercy, (d), to: “Remit the whole or any part of punishment for any punishment imposed on that person for such an offence or of any penalty forfeiture otherwise due to the state on account of such an offence”.

Amongst the 175 convicts as beneficiaries of the pardon are hardened criminals including illegal miners, drug offenders, foreigners, the late Major General Mamman Vatsa, Major Akubo, Professor Magaji Garba, and some capital offenders such as Maryam Sanda, Ken Saro Wiwa, and the Ogoni Eight. He granted clemency to most of them based on the reports that the convicts had shown remorse and good conduct.

While some are due to old age, others got the pardon because of the acquisition of new vocational skills, or enrolment in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Worthy of note is that the President also corrected the historic injustice committed by British colonialists against Sir Herbert Macaulay, one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists – this is understandable.

In a similar vein, there are good reasons for clemency. These include the need to decongest the prisons, to reward exemplary behaviour by an inmate, to realise potential benefits for society which the commuted sentence or pardon might bring. Good enough, Tinubu gave some of these reasons in pardoning the criminals.

It, however, should not be lost on us as a people that there are also pertinent reasons for the prescription of long prison sentences and the death penalty for the most horrendous crimes. But was public safety considered with regards to granting pardon to the woman who sent her husband to his early grave? The courts in the land had found her guilty and decided she was no longer fit to live and sentenced her to death.

But to the shock and angst of many, the President decided to commute this sentence to 12 years after she had spent six years and eight months in Suleja prison! Furthermore, to have granted presidential pardons to convicted drug barons who have negatively affected several young lives with their nefarious activities runs against the grains of building a brighter future for the younger generation.

And of course, it has brazenly demeaned the giant strides recorded by the Chairman/ CEO of the NDLEA, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) in tackling the menace.

The lessons from all of these include that of a thorough thinking through process in decision making by the policy makers and those who implement them, to always be guided by the likely implications on the larger society.

This is another golden opportunity for Nigeria to do away with the so-called amnesty for repentant terrorists and bandits. No citizen’s life should be placed above others and every crime deserves to be punished.