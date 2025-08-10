Paradox Of Kemi Badenoch’s ‘Diatribe’

Since becoming the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch has continued to make headlines with her controversial references to her country of origin. Her remarks had ignited controversy last year and nearly everyone had come down on her when she said she identifies more with her Yoruba ethnic group than with a broader Nigerian heritage. Badenoch, who was born in the United Kingdom to Nigerian parents, had stated: “While I acknowledge my Nigerian heritage, my primary identity is Yoruba. That’s where my sense of belonging lies.”

In a recent Rosebud podcast, Badenoch has now stretched it even further, even beyond her Yoruba heritage; she controversially said she no longer considers herself Nigerian, does not identify herself as one and does not possess a Nigerian passport.

What’s my concern here?

While I find it curious – somewhat objectionable – that she no longer wants to identify with Nigeria as a country, the fact is that her view of her ethnic origin in relation to the larger Nigerian identity, is largely a fact of our national life. Let’s not mix the two. The question is: was her prioritization of ethnic identity over a collective national consciousness, a denigration, or a statement that is new in Nigeria? In a country which Obafemi Awolowo, one of Nigeria’s most influential leaders, famously described as “a mere geographical expression”, I would say no. In a country whose leaders mindlessly tread the path of ethnic glorification rather than seek the higher ideals of building a more united Nigeria by nurturing a shared identity and common purpose, I would say no.

In his book, Path to Nigerian Freedom (1947), Awolowo highlighted the artificial nature of the Nigerian state, created by colonial Britain in 1914 through the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates. His observation pointed to the lack of a unifying national identity among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and cultural groups. It challenged us, and still does, to take extraordinary steps towards building a nation of a united people within that geographical space. But what has been our history: over the decades, up until the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu, our leaders have acted in a manner that has had the effect of predisposing the people to their ethnic groups ahead of the country.

Kemi was, therefore, stating the obvious fact of our national life. Her decision to repudiate Nigeria as a country altogether, is another matter entirely, and I find that disagreeable simply because, in spite of our disappointments, nation-building remains a journey.

Several decades since Awolowo’s statement, many Nigerian leaders, through their words and actions, have affirmed that characterization that Nigeria’s political reality remains shaped by regional and ethnic loyalties. While Badenoch’s comments were personal, they bring to light a troubling reality—that the actions of Nigerian leaders often reinforce ethnic divisions and undermine the sense of a unified national identity.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration provides a contemporary example of this offensive phenomenon, for obvious reasons. Since assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu has faced criticism for his lopsided appointments which reflect a bias toward his Yoruba ethnic group and the South-West geopolitical zone. While some of these appointments can be justified based on competence, the overwhelming dominance of Yoruba figures in key government positions has sparked allegations of favoritism.

Past presidents have also been accused of favoring their ethnic or regional groups in appointments, perpetuating a cycle of mistrust and alienation among the country’s over 250 ethnic groups. By prioritizing ethnic loyalty over national unity, Nigerian leaders inadvertently encourage citizens to align more closely with their ethnic identities. So, while this pattern is not unique to the Tinubu administration, on his watch, nepotism and cronyism in appointments to public positions have been elevated to the norm rather than the exception.

Also, on Tinubu’s watch the location of key developmental projects also reflects ethnic favoritism. There has been an increased focus on the South-West region, to the detriment of other areas. This imbalance is a continuation of a trend seen in previous administrations, where leaders prioritize their regions in the distribution of resources and infrastructure, thereby deepening perceptions of exclusion and marginalization. The entire South-East, for instance, is excluded from the national rail masterplan, the reinvigoration of the River Basin Development Authorities and many other pivotal development initiatives.

There will always be a justification for the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, the Lagos–Sokoto freeway and the wholesale rebuilding of Murtala Mohammed airport and other extra-budgetary projects that are designed to favour a particular ethnic group. However, when leaders use their positions to benefit their ethnic groups disproportionately, they reinforce the notion that Nigeria is not a truly united nation. This fuels a fragmented identity, where individuals, like Badenoch, see themselves first as Yoruba before identifying as Nigerians.

While Kemi Badenoch’s preference for her Yoruba identity may reflect her personal journey, it is actually a fact of our national life. And when she continues to reference her experiences in Nigeria to depict corruption and bad governance, officials like VP Kashim Shettima will view it as a denigration of her country of birth. Would that not be hypocritical?

You would think that for people like Kemi, this fine hour for her beloved Yoruba race would reshape their wider view of Nigeria. No. The paradox is that she would not be trapped in the web of hypocrisy and wrong-headed actions by the government, even if they lift her ethnic group at the expense of others.