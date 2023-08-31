Para Powerlifting Athletes Stranded At Lagos Airport

I t was a sad moment for Nigeria’s Para Powerlifting athletes who made the country proud at the recently concluded 2023 World Para Powerlifting World Championships in Dubai as they were left stranded for hours at the Murtala Muhammed Lagos Airport upon arrival from the United Arab Emirates.

The championships which took place at the Hilton Habtoor Hotel Dubai, saw the powerlifters winning seven medals; two gold, two silver and three bronze medals. On arrival in Nigeria yesterday, aboard RwandAir, it was a rude shock to the athletes after realizing that their belongings especially the wheelchairs were left behind in Kigali, making it difficult for them to come down from the plane.

According to one of the athletes who pleaded anonymity, it was difficult for them and a big challenge for most of them. “We’re at the airport with heavy challenges ooh,” the athlete said. “Our wheelchairs are still in Rwanda and we’re here in Nigeria. We have yet to leave the aircraft as there were no wheelchairs to come out.”

The athletes, who arrived at the airport around 1:30 pm stayed almost three hours before they were taken to a place within the GRA Ikeja as they awaited their wheelchairs. The athlete added: “They said they’re taking us to their hotel when the wheelchairs arrive tomorrow (today) we’ll be going back to our places of stay.

“They actually provided us wheelchairs which we are going to return when ours arrive. We are waiting for eight wheelchairs that belong to seven athletes and our coach with one of the athletes’ luggage still missing.”

Nigeria earned two gold medals from Kafilat Almaruf (71kg) and Onyinyechi Mark (57kg), two silver medals from Bose Omolayo (73kg) and Esther Nworgu (41kg), and three bronze medals from Roland Ezuruike (54kg), Folashade Oluwafemiayo (79kg), and Thomas Kure (65kg).