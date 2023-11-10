Paquetá Delighted With His Goal In West Ham Win

West Ham’s playmaker, Lucas Paquetá has said he was delighted with his contributions in West Ham United’s 1-0 win over Olympiacos.

The Brazilian scored a brilliant finish on the volley on 73 minutes to give the Irons a deserved victory and return the side to winning ways on the European stage.

The No 10’s well-taken finish was his fourth of the season, and his third in the Europa League so far this campaign, and Paquetá was thrilled to continue his goalscoring form in a big way for the Hammers.

“I’m really pleased with the win,” the midfielder told West Ham TV. “It was another tough game and, in the Europa League, you’re always going to get contested games. I’m happy to get the goal and help the team.Lucas Paquetá was delighted with his contributions in West Ham United’s 1-0 win over Olympiacos.

“I’m really happy to get this goal. I’ve been getting goals in the Europa League and I hope to get more in the Premier League. I think I’m getting better at making runs into the box and helping the team out in that sense.

“I’m really happy with the goal but the win was the most important thing today, getting those three points.”

Paquetá knew the Hammers would be in for a hard test against the Greek Super League side, who had ended West Ham’s 17-match unbeaten run in Europe last time out, but was confident the team had the quality to win Thursday’s fixture.

The 26-year-old was full of praise for the noise made by the Claret and Blue Army, crediting the supporters for pushing the home side to victory.

“We know they’re a good team, we saw that in the first match,” he continued. “Even discounting the result we knew it would be a tough match back here at home.

“But playing in front of our fans at home is always an immense pleasure. We fortunately come away happy with the three points.”

The win puts West Ham on nine points from four games played, and the Hammers’ destiny in European competition is now in their own hands with two more matches to play in Group A.

Páqueta said that the team is confident of securing top spot in the group and head into the Europa League knock-out stages in the new year.

“It’s great to be top of the group,” he added. “Our goal is to qualify in first place, winning games, and go into the knock-out rounds with more confidence.”