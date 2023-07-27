PAPSS: CBN Sets $20,000 Quarterly Limit For Customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced fresh clarifications for the settlement of Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) transactions with its foreign exchange.

In a new circular signed by its Director of Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji, the apex bank stated that PAPSS transactions “remain trade backed” and that the eligible payment mode for such transactions must be Bills for Collections.

It also stated that the “limit per customer shall be $20,000 per quarter,” while the limit per Authorised Dealer Bank (ADB), “shall be $200,000 per quarter.” Furthermore, the CBN stated that multiple applications through different ADBs is not permitted.

According to the circular: “For settlement of PAPSS transactions by CBN, Authorised Dealers shall obtain the approval of CBN for USD cover, before initiating payment on PAPSS.” It emphasised: “Authorised Dealer Banks are al- lowed to maintain a USD settlement account with the PAPSS settlement bank, to settle PAPSS transactions, for which CBN would not provide foreign exchange.”

PAPSS is a cross-border, financial market infrastructure that was established to enable payment transactions across Africa. The brainchild of Afreximbank, PAPSS works in collaboration with the continent’s central banks to provide a payment and settlement service to which commercial banks, payment service providers and fintechs across the region can connect as “participants.” In October 2021, the CBN issued guidelines on operations of PAPSS in the country.