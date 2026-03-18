Paperworth Books Announces Triplecity Author Showcase

A leading independent publishing house, Paperworth Books Limited, is set to host an unprecedented literary showcase across three major cities on 11 April, 2026.

According to a statement issued from the publishing house, the showcase will feature three authors, three books in three cities. Amaka Azie, Tobiloba Afolayan, and Rosemary Okafor, in one remarkable day of storytelling, would read from their latest novels in Abuja, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt, respectively.

Awardwinning author Amaka Azie will discuss her highly anticipated new novel, ‘Behind the Perfect Frame’, a gripping exploration of identity, ambition, and the hidden fractures beneath seemingly flawless lives. Azie is also the celebrated author of ‘The Girl in the Picture’ (2025), a young adult novel that explores the impact of migration and otherness on young people and their quest to settle in.

In Ibadan, Tobiloba Afolayan will present ‘Shina!’, a powerful and emotionally charged narrative about an activist undone by his own weaknesses.

The novel is a loose, modern retelling of the Samson and Delilah story, bold, unflinching, and deeply human.

Port Harcourt will host Rosemary Okafor, author of ‘Field of Grace’, a tender and imaginative love story inspired by Ruth and Boaz. Okafor’s work blends tradition with contemporary resonance, offering readers a story of love, loyalty, renewal, and unexpected belonging.

Paperworth Books strongly believes that African writers are complete, compelling, and globally relevant in their own right.

The publishing house has consistently championed homegrown authors, supporting books that speak to broad, diverse audiences.

This triplecity event, which will be held just days before World Book and Copyright Day, is a testament to Paperworth Book’s unwavering investment in literary excellence.

Founder and publisher of Paperworth Books Limited, Ibiso Graham-Douglas, reflects on the significance of the moment: “We believe that when writers are given the tools, respect, and visibility they deserve, their stories travel across cities, across continents, across generations.

Paperworth Books is determined to publish books that are not only beautifully crafted but also read.”