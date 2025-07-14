Paperwork Ongoing For Release Of Buhari’s Body

The paperwork to perfect the release of the remains of former Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari from a hospital in London has begun.

New Telegraph gathered that the body of the former Nigerian leader would be released once the documentations were perfected.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other top government functionaries are in London to bring Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Governor Umar Radda of Katsina State has disclosed that Buhari’s corpse would arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, July 15, by noon.

Radda also disclosed that Buhari’s corpse would be laid to rest tomorrow (Tuesday) by 2:00 pm in his hometown, Daura.