Papaya Ex Lights Up Nollywood With ‘The Night Market’

Digital creator and lifestyle influencer Papaya Ex has officially stepped into the Nollywood scene with the release of her first film, The Night Market, which is currently streaming on YouTube.

Taking to her social media page, the influencer expressed heartfelt gratitude to her supporters, acknowledging their role in amplifying her brand and giving her new project significant visibility.

The film, which marks a major milestone in her creative journey, boasts a vibrant ensemble cast including Tony Umeh, Tina Mba, Chidi Dike, Sydney Talker, Sexy Steel, BBNaija’s Chichi, MC Lively, Pinki Debbie, James Brown, Hermes, Akeem Ogara, and Rosemary Afuwape.

Reflecting on when she first discovered her passion for acting, Papaya Ex revealed that the desire had been quietly nurtured for years.

“Acting has always been in me,” she admitted. “I just never rushed into it because I wanted the right moment.”

She noted that positive reactions to her comedic skits gave her the confidence to explore acting more seriously. According to her, viewers often praised the way she embodied small characters online, which made her start paying closer attention to her performance abilities.

Her defining moment came when she stepped onto a professional movie set for the first time.

“The moment I got on set, everything felt natural,” she recalled. “That was when I knew this was something I genuinely wanted to pursue.”

Transitioning from fast-paced digital content to a more emotionally demanding craft has reshaped her approach to creativity. Papaya Ex explained that while content creation is quick and spontaneous, acting requires emotional depth, character study, and patience.

“It forces you to slow down and connect with the story,” she said, adding that the process has unlocked a new artistic dimension for her.

As she charts her path in the film industry, Papaya Ex says she is most drawn to roles that offer emotional depth and cultural richness. She hopes to take on characters that challenge her and leave audiences genuinely moved.

She also acknowledged the unwavering support of her online community, crediting them for giving life to every project she releases.

“When I drop something new, they don’t just watch — they promote it loudly,” she said gratefully.

Responding to critics who claim influencers often skip the traditional route into acting, Papaya Ex insisted that she is committed to honing her craft.

“I’m training, I’m learning, and I’m putting in the work,” she maintained. “I didn’t join Nollywood for fame — I did it because I truly love it.”

She admitted that the journey requires sacrifice, from sleepless nights to emotional investment, but believes the pursuit is worth every challenge.

“New beginnings come with fear, but the dream is bigger than the fear,” she concluded.