February 21, 2026
Papaya Ex Alleges Assault By Police In Lagos

Nigerian social media influencer,Raheem Abike Halimah popularly known as Papaya Ex, on Friday night alleged a police officer of assault during a late-night encounter in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The influencer made the claim while narrating her ordeal during a TikTok live session on Friday.

She accused the officer of physical violence and inappropriate conduct while she was returning home from a shoot.

According to the Papaya Ex, the conversation began as a friendly exchange with the officer during a stop and later degenerated into a confrontation.

She alleged that the officer struck her in the face with a gun, assaulted her driver, and touched her inappropriately.

Although the alleged assault was not captured on the live video, she attributed this to network issues.

While providing an update of the incident on her Instagram page, she displayed what appeared to be visible injuries including a wound mark on her face.

She further claimed that the officer slapped her, hit her buttocks and breasts, and forcibly collected her mobile phone during the altercation.

“An officer beat me up right inside my car, he used his gun on me. Pls I’m at Rajah y”all, I’m bleeding,” she captioned the Instagram video.

She said that the incident happened on her way back from a movie set.

