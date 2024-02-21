PAP Working To Bridge Skills-For-Employment Gap – Ndiomu

…Advocate completion of Vocational Training Centres

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) has said his administration was working hard to ensure that the youths within the region acquire requisite skills that will make them employable to the International Oil Companies.

Ndiomu who stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, during an interview session with one of the television stations, also noted that PAP wants all the Vocational Training Centers across the Niger Delta region to be completed, in order to provide more opportunities for the youths to benefit from skills acquisition initiatives.

He said that while the Amnesty Programme has remained focused on fulfilling its mandate and purpose, completion of the Centres will boost its activities.

“If we are able to complete these centres, we can now domicile training of restive youths in the region. One of the things I have been doing since I came on board, is to source for funds to complete these projects”.

According to him, efforts to ensure that the youths of the region get relevant skills, were sequential to the complaints by International Oil Companies (IOCs) that youths in the region lack the requisite industry skills for employment.

Ndiomu added that ” the governments in the region should complement the efforts of PAP and other interventionist agencies like the NDDC and NCDMB in the region in creating opportunities for young people”.

Ndiomu further clarified that the alleged possible threats from splinter ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region, were because not all armed groups agreed to lay down their arms during the disarment time.