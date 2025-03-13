Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dennis Otuaro, has disclosed that the PAP has gone beyond the payment of monthly stipends to the ex-agitators, which was transitional, and is now firmly focused on the implementation of the reintegration and rehabilitation phase of the programme’s mandate.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring sustainable peace and security in the Niger Delta for the advancement of economic empowerment and human capital development in the region.

He stated this when a delegation of the Niger Delta Peace and Stability Forum, led by Godfrey Pondi, who is also a security expert and Group General Manager of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

The PAP boss noted that the programme, under his innovative leadership in the past one-year, had achieved a lot through several deliberate initiatives designed to enhance sustainable empowerment and stakeholder engagement towards lasting peace and economic opportunities for all impacted communities in the overall interest of national security and stability.

A statement signed by Igoniko Oduma, Special Assistant on Media to the Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, added that Otuaro further outlined plans to expand vocational training, enhance economic opportunities for women, and support small-scale businesses, stressing that long-term development rather than short-term stipends would create lasting change in the region.

He praised Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for its vital role in securing critical national economic assets and employing over 30,000 individuals from the Niger Delta to curb illegal oil bunkering activities in the region.

According to him, the security expertise efficiently demonstrated by Tantita in the discharge of its onerous task has been responsible for the increase in oil and gas revenues, describing the achievements of the foremost private security firm as huge.

He also commended members of the Niger Delta Peace and Stability Forum for working silently behind the scene for the peace, security and stability of the region without expecting any personal gains in return.

While stating that no individual or groups can hold the Niger Delta and the PAP to ransom, he urged stakeholders to remain actively engaged in the peace-building process and development efforts in the interest of the region and the country.

Otuaro called for continued collaboration among security agencies, community leaders and development partners.

He said: “We have done and achieved a lot, especially in the areas of national security, stability and human development, because those are the key areas of this programme.

“Most times some of our people confuse this our programme; they think that this whole programme is all about stipends. The programme goes beyond that. A stipend is just an allowance.

“In fact, if you look at the way the programme was drawn, it is a transit allowance, and that transit period is over. We are now facing reintegration and rehabilitation of our people, and it’s not only those that dropped arms that are going to be rehabilitated or rather reintegrated to the society. All of us in the Niger Delta are victims, including our mothers. So it’s time for us to rebuild the region.

Tantita Security is a company that has employed over 30,000 direct employees, not those under contractors. These 30,000 individuals are all from Niger Delta. They are not ghost workers; they are physical human beings.

“All they are doing is protecting critical government infrastructure, which is why we, too, are engaging our people that lay down their arms that are beneficiaries of the programme.

“Let me also say this: in the Niger Delta, if anything happens today and you have the contact of the Niger Delta Peace and Stability Forum, anywhere anything happens, they will help.

“They have been working selflessly, and for them, it is selfless service they have been doing. They will always do it because it’s like their calling, and we need to appreciate all of them here. This journey is far from over. Together, we will build a peaceful, stable, and economically empowered Niger Delta.”

The leader of the group, Godfrey Pondi, expressed support for Otuaro’s able leadership and lauded his deployment of over 2,500 PAP scholarship students for the 2024/2025 academic session, saying it shows his commitment to the region’s peace, security, stability and human capital development.

However, the security expert stressed the urgent need for renewed disarmament process as there are more weapons in circulation in the Niger Delta than were collected after the proclamation of amnesty by the Federal Government.

“We have remained dedicated to securing the Niger Delta even without direct engagement with the PAP Office. Our priority has always been peace, stability, and the protection of our people. The struggle has evolved, and while we have achieved peace, there is still work to be done,” Pondi added.

Other members of the delegation included Benjamin Ekeremo, Otegha Ayebi, Benaebi Adowei, Seiyefa Ekpemupolo, Peter Uduboh, Abisco Darling, and Super Layefa Kamboh.

