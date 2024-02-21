PAP: We Opened Scholarship Portal To Ensure Real Delegates Are Captured

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Office on Wednesday disclosed that it has opened a portal for the scholarships to ensure that real delegates are beneficiaries of the programme.

It therefore stated that henceforth only those who have the desire to learn will benefit from the scholarship programme.

Speaking in Port Harcourt during an interactive meeting with the First Phase Amnesty beneficiaries, the Interim Administrator, Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd) told the delegates that the revived scholarship scheme will no longer be business as usual.

Represented at the meeting by PAP’s Chief Security Officer and Military Liaison Officer, Maj. Marshal Akpo, the interim administrator maintained that to sanitize the scheme, his administration has introduced a portal to receive applications from intended beneficiaries adding that the portal would ensure that only genuine registered ex-agitators benefit from the scheme.

Akpo said Ndiomu remains committed to improving the lives of delegates while creating opportunities for them to be self-employed and become entrepreneurs disclosing that Ndiomu created the Presidential Amnesty Programme Corporate Society Limited (PACOSOL) to enable him to actualise his vision of making the ex-agitators entrepreneurs.

Akpo said the interactive session had provided an opportunity for Ndiomu to know the concerns of the delegates, adding that similar meetings had been scheduled for second-phase and third-phase beneficiaries.

“The Interim Administrator has opened the portal for the scholarships. The IA wants to ensure that the real delegates are beneficiaries of this scholarship programme. He introduced PACOSOL in a bid to ensure that all the delegates were self-employed.

“He doesn’t want them to be dependent on an N65,000 monthly stipend. He wants them to open businesses and become employers of labour within the Niger Delta region to enable the region to grow economically. The IA is committed to improving the lives of delegates. All the issues raised here will be communicated to him”.

Explaining some stringent measures introduced in the scholarship scheme, the Head of Reintegration, the Head of PAP’s Reintegration, Wilfred Musa, who hails from Edo State, said henceforth the vetting of scholarship applicants would be rigorous.

He said applicants would be expected to sit for internal exams and pass through oral interviews to compete for the scholarship slots.

Musa said with the introduction of the scholarship portal, applicants would apply individually and would be screened and checked against the amnesty register to determine their status stating that the applications of persons not captured in the programme would be invalidated to ensure that only authentic ex-agitators would benefit from it.

Musa said “The opportunities of formal education is something very close to the heart of the current PAP administration. What we seek to do differently is to emphasize on series of measures. We believe that the quality of what goes in will determine the quality of what they achieve at the end of the day.

“We will see an extraordinary screening, aptitude test and oral interview when we engage with the candidates. There will be screening and oral interviews. The vetting process will be rigorous. The objective is to ensure that at the end of the day, we are putting money where it will yield us returns.

“We want to guide them beyond their own thought. We are looking at a more structured process. At the end of the day those who eventually get the opportunity will have heightened awareness and there is value at the end of the road for the PAP, for the Niger Delta and for Nigeria.

“We are up to speed with the reality of now. We are in tune with the needs of now. We are bold enough to realign our system to help us achieve where we want to go to.

“In the business of success restoration and recovery, you don’t want to pay lip service. If you speak it the action associated must also look like what you are saying”.

Musa said the last time he checked the portal, about 4000 persons had applied adding that more applications were still being received after five weeks of opening the portal.

He said: “As of the last time we checked a week ago, we have almost 4000 applications. The portal has been live for about five weeks. So, I am sure if I look again, more people may have applied. We have a good number of applicants every day. We will look at our wallets and based on that we will take a decision”.

On their part, the ex-agitators applauded the Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (red)-led Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for redesigning its scholarship programme introducing stringent measures to select only intelligent beneficiaries among them that will add value to the Niger Delta and the country.

They commended Ndiomu for all his reforms and appealed to him to address some of their concerns.