PAP: Thank You For Being Transparent, Ex-Agitators Tell Otuaro

Share

Leaders and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), have described the accountability standard and transparency introduced by the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, in the deployment of delegates described as unprecedented.

The Phase 2 National Chairman, Ibena Rufus Salvation, who disclosed on behalf of others in Yenagoa at the weekend, noted that this is the first time in the programme’s history that key stakeholders, leaders, and initiators were officially invited to observe the delegate deployment process.

He said that previously, the process was kept secret, leaving leaders and beneficiaries in the dark about the details of delegates’ deployment.

He said the appointment of the Administrator who is from the Niger Delta region by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, resonates deeply with the aspirations of the Niger Delta people, as it places a knowledgeable insider at the forefront of a programme designed to address their unique challenges.

He said: “One of his most notable achievements has been the unprecedented transparency introduced into the PAP. For the first time in the programme’s history, key stakeholders, leaders and initiators were officially invited to witness the deployment process of delegates.”

“This historic event brought together 1,700 shortlisted and deployed participants, enabling stakeholders to identify and confirm placements across various institutions, a level of openness that has been sorely lacking in the past.”

“Previously, the process was shrouded in secrecy, with leaders and beneficiaries being left unaware of the details surrounding delegate’s deployment.”

“This opacity often led to the diversion of opportunities meant for deserving individuals. By addressing this critical issue, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro has set a new standard for accountability within the PAP.”

“The decision to appoint Dr. Dennis Otuaro can be likened to placing a seasoned medical professional in charge of the Ministry of Health, a choice that ensures competence, insight and an intimate understanding of the terrain.”

“Since assuming office, Otuaro has shown remarkable leadership, particularly in tackling critical issues related to education, vocational training and the clearing of backlog stipends for programme beneficiaries and their leaders.”

“Amid his achievements, detractors have attempted to undermine his progress through unfounded blackmail. Despite these challenges, Otuaro has remained steadfast in his commitment to the programme’s objectives.”

“As leaders and beneficiaries of the PAP, we extend our unconditional support to Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro and urge him to continue his transformative work.”

“His leadership represents a turning point for the Presidential Amnesty Programme and a beacon of hope for the Niger Delta region.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"