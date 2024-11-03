PAP: S’South Royal Fathers Back Otuaro’s Reforms

Share

The South-South Monarchs Forum at the weekend assured that they were in support of the reforms being carried out by, Dr Dennis Otuaro,

the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme which he is using to reposition the programme for greater and better service delivery.

The first-class traditional rulers particularly applauded Otuaro for his robust policy of stakeholder engagement aimed at strengthening the peace-building process and development in the Niger Delta.

Chairman of the SSMF and former Minister of Petroleum Resources, His Royal Majesty, King Edmund Daukoru, speaking on behalf of others in Yenagoa stated Daukoru that Otuaro’s practical approach to stakeholder engagement was a testament to his desire to serve the region.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the PAP Administrator, Mr Igoniko Oduma, stated that the royal fathers assured Otuaro that he would complete his tenure in office and urged his detractors to allow him to do his job.

Daukoru, who was represented by the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo, expressed approval of Otuaro’s appointment and his genuine effort to reinvigorate the programme for sustainable peace, security, and stability in the region.

Daukoru, who is the Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, advised the Federal Government to dismiss calls from anti-Niger Delta elements to terminate the PAP, stressing that the issues that necessitated the establishment of the programme had not been resolved.

The former Secretary-General of OPEC noted that Otuaro had, since assuming office, demonstrated a full understanding of his job and the programme’s mandate.

The statement reads:”You understand the Niger Delta and your coming here underscores that because you have chosen the path of dialogue, and meeting with all stakeholders at all levels. There is no better way to achieve peace and development in the Niger Delta. We want to applaud you very specially.”

“This time, it would not be like before when administrators did not finish their tenures. You will serve your term through. Furthermore, in the past, the government of Nigeria had attempted to cancel out this programme.”

“But we have always said that you cannot cancel this programme. Because until peace is completely restored and all those youths have been trained and rehabilitated, even if you have spent N3 trillion, the aim has not been achieved.”

“So we cannot end a programme that was aimed at achieving a particular result when the result has not been achieved. We are using this opportunity to reiterate that the PAP must first of all achieve its mandate in full. We are here to ensure that it happens. So the Federal Government of Nigeria should allow you to lead the PAP to achieve that.”

“For those who have been disturbing everyone else, this (PAP administrator) is one person you should not disturb. You should allow him to do his job, which is to ensure that the Niger Delta people who are supposed to be rehabilitated are rehabilitated, not only on paper but are practically trained and fully rehabilitated, and then peace is restored in the Niger Delta.”

While thanking President Tinubu for appointing Otuaro, they equally urged the PAP boss to remain focused on his job and not be distracted by those who did not mean well for the peace, economic growth, and security of the region.

Also, some Niger Delta youths made up of members of the Ijaw Youths Council, Central Zone, and Phases Two and Three of PAP staged a solidarity rally in the Bayelsa State capital to express their support for the leadership of Otuaro and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

IYC’s national director of mobilisation, Harry Fubara, and the Central Zone Chairman, Perekosufa Ineife, warned sponsors of negative campaigns against Otuaro to stop their ill-advised activities, noting that the PAP Administrator had achieved a lot since he was appointed.

Responding, the PAP administrator stated that he was driven by passion and dedication for service to the people of the region, assuring the kings that President Tinubu was interested in the progress of the Niger Delta.

Otuaro pledged his commitment to reforms and deepening of his policies of stakeholder engagement, inclusivity, and continuity of the schemes that had been strategically reviewed due to the expanding scope of the programme.

“I will always seek your majesties’ advice. I deemed it necessary to come and interact with you, my fathers, because that is the right thing to do. As revered traditional rulers under the auspices of the South-South Monarchs Forum, you mean the business of peace and development of the region,” he added.

Several members of the SSMF from Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Rivers states, among others, including the Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo kingdom, HRM King Leslie Eke; the Pere of Akugbene-Mein kingdom, HRM King Pere Luke; and HRM King Ogurimerime Ukori, Ovie of Agbon kingdom, in their solidarity speeches, commended Otuaro for hitting the ground running.

