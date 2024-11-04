PAP: S’South Royal Fathers Back Otuaro

Share

The South-South Monarchs Forum (SSMF) has backed the reforms being carried out by the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Dennis Otuaro to reposition the programme for greater and better service delivery.

The body applauded Otuaro for his policy of stakeholder engagement aimed at strengthening the peace-building process and development in Niger Delta.

Chairman of the SSMF and former Minister of Petroleum Resources King Edmund Daukoru stated these during a meeting with Otuaro on Friday.

The meeting was held at the instance of the forum at the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council secretariat in Yenagoa.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youths Council, Central Zone, and Phases Two and Three of PAP staged a rally in Yenagoa in support of Otuaro and President Bola Tinubu.

The IYC National Director of Mobilisation Harry Fubara; and the Central Zone Chairman Perekosufa Ineife warned against criticism of Otuaro.

Daukoru, who was represented by the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council King Bubaraye Dakolo, expressed approval of Otuaro’s appointment and his genuine effort to reinvigorate the programme for sustainable peace, security, and stability in the region.

The royal fathers assured Otuaro that he would complete his tenure in office and urged his detractors to allow him to do his job.

