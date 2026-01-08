PAP Sends Additional 34 Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship Beneficiaries To UK Universities

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) on Thursday deployed 34 additional foreign postgraduate scholarship beneficiaries to various universities in the United Kingdom for the 2025–2026 academic session.

The scholars will pursue programmes in data science, fintech analytics, cyber security, international energy law and policy, construction project management, public health, agri-food technology, electrical and petroleum engineering, among others.

More foreign postgraduate scholars are expected to be sent to UK universities during the current academic session.

In December 2025, nine students—the first set of offshore postgraduate scholarship beneficiaries under PAP Administrator Dr. Dennis Otuaro for the 2024–2025 academic year—graduated from their respective UK programmes.

Since assuming office in March 2024, Otuaro has deployed over 9,000 students to universities within and outside Nigeria for industry-relevant programmes.

Speaking at the pre-departure orientation programme at the PAP headquarters in Abuja, Otuaro said the large-scale deployment aims to transform the Niger Delta into a knowledge-driven region.

He noted that the programme has been reinvigorated to deliver on its mandate under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding:

“We are sending all of you for postgraduate studies in various universities in the United Kingdom. The PAP now has a new momentum and direction because of the repositioning and broad reforms carried out in line with the mandate of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“The objective behind this scholarship deployment is to develop the human capital needed to transform the Niger Delta and generate knowledge-based wealth. You are expected to contribute your quota to national development after graduation.”

Represented at the event by his Technical Assistant, Mr. Edgar Biu, Otuaro urged the scholars to study hard and achieve academic excellence, emphasizing their responsibility to justify the Federal Government’s investment in their education.

He further warned beneficiaries not to take the opportunity for granted, stressing its importance for the Niger Delta and the country.

Otuaro also thanked President Tinubu for his “enormous interest and support for the programme,” particularly the approval to increase its budget from ₦65 billion to ₦150 billion. He also expressed gratitude to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his guidance and supervision of PAP initiatives.

He reminded the scholars to obey their host country’s laws and institutional regulations, noting that they serve as ambassadors of Nigeria, the Niger Delta, and their communities.

The orientation programme concluded with the presentation of laptops to the scholars to support their academic work.