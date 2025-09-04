PAP Seeks Public Cooperation For Safer Terminal Operations

The Ports Authority Police (Western Command) has called on the public to support efforts aimed at enhancing safety and security at Nigeria’s seaport terminals.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, emphasized that safe terminal operations are not just a technical requirement but a matter of national interest.

He noted that frequent port users such as truck drivers, clearing agents, labourers, and seafarers must adhere to safety guidelines, including carrying valid identification, avoiding restricted zones, reporting suspicious activities, and wearing protective gear.

“Nigeria’s seaports, as dynamic hubs of global trade and local logistics, depend on the smooth functioning of terminals where cargo is loaded, unloaded, and processed. These terminals handle diverse goods, including hazardous materials, making strict safety protocols vital to prevent accidents, theft, and disruptions,” Hundeyin said.

He highlighted key areas of terminal safety as access control, traffic regulation, cargo handling, fire prevention, surveillance, and environmental compliance, stressing that safe terminal operations protect lives, cargo, and investments while safeguarding Nigeria’s reputation in global commerce.

According to him, PAP officers conduct physical patrols, investigate cargo-related crimes, and manage crowd control in collaboration with agencies such as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).