PAP Seeks NCC Partnership On Beneficiaries’ Empowerment

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has called for collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to create engagement opportunities for ex-agitators and other beneficiaries of the scheme.

PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the NCC Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Aminu Maida, in Abuja on Thursday.

Otuaro explained that several beneficiaries of the programme, having completed formal education and vocational training in relevant fields, possess qualifications and skills that can be harnessed to drive national growth and development.

“We are on a mission to seek support and collaboration with government agencies like the NCC to see how some of them can be engaged so that they can contribute their quota to national development,” he said.

He noted that more than 18,000 persons have been trained under PAP, including those with advanced degrees such as PhDs, describing them as valuable human resources for the socio-economic advancement of the Niger Delta and the nation.

Responding, Maida assured that the NCC remains committed to providing equal opportunities for all Nigerians, while ensuring that interventions deliver measurable value. He reaffirmed the commission’s mandate to expand access to digital connectivity nationwide and stressed the need to safeguard critical infrastructure from vandalism.