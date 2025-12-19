PAP Scholarship Scheme’ll Drive N’Delta’s Future For Good, Says Otuaro

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has described the programme’s scholarship scheme as a major vehicle towards ensuring a better future for the Niger Delta.

He spoke yesterday at the opening ceremony for the fifth batch of the twoday “Leadership, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Mediation Training for PAP Stakeholders” organised by the Office in collaboration with the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) at the Nigerian Army War College, Abuja.

Otuaro, who declared the workshop open, said that the decision for the massive deployment of scholarship students to universities within and outside Nigeria is informed by the need to utilise formal education to build a sure future for the communities in the region.