PAP: Salvation Seeks Stakeholders’ Support For Tinubu, Otuaro

The National Chairman of Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Mr Ibena Salvation, has called on leaders and beneficiaries of the programme to support President Bola Tinubu and the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Burutu Otuaro, to deepen ongoing reforms.

Salvation expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for appointing Otuaro as Administrator of the Amnesty Programme, describing the decision as timely and beneficial to the Niger Delta peace process.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Yenagoa, he also commended the President and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for their continued backing of the Amnesty Programme, which he said remains important to peace, security and stability in the region.

According to him, the current leadership of the programme has brought fresh direction and renewed confidence among beneficiaries, especially through initiatives in leadership training, empowerment, reintegration and inclusion of genuine ex-agitators.

The chairman noted that the reforms being implemented under Dr Otuaro have strengthened the original goals of the Amnesty Programme and restored trust among stakeholders across the different phases.

He urged leaders and beneficiaries in Phases 1, 2 and 3 to put aside personal differences and work together in unity, stressing that cooperation is necessary for the programme to achieve greater impact.