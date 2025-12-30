PAP Reform: Salvation Calls For Support For Tinubu, Otuaro

The National Chairman of Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Mr. Ibena Rufus Salvation, has urged leaders and beneficiaries of the programme to support President Bola Tinubu and PAP Administrator Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro to deepen ongoing reforms.

Salvation praised President Tinubu for appointing Dr. Otuaro as Administrator, describing the decision as timely and beneficial to the Niger Delta peace process.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Yenagoa, he also commended the President and National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for their continued backing of the programme, which he said remains critical to peace, security, and stability in the region.

According to Salvation, the current leadership has brought fresh direction and renewed confidence among beneficiaries, particularly through initiatives in leadership training, empowerment, reintegration, and inclusion of genuine ex-agitators.

He noted that reforms under Dr. Otuaro have strengthened the original goals of the Amnesty Programme and restored trust among stakeholders across all phases.

Salvation called on leaders and beneficiaries in Phases 1, 2, and 3 to set aside personal differences and work together, stressing that cooperation is essential for achieving greater impact.

He also advised beneficiaries to use official programme channels to address concerns instead of engaging in public disputes that could undermine the peace achieved.

Reaffirming his confidence in Dr. Otuaro’s leadership, he described him as a focused and fair administrator committed to the welfare of genuine beneficiaries.

Salvation appealed to all stakeholders to continue supporting President Tinubu and the PAP leadership to sustain peace and promote development in the Niger Delta.