PAP Phase 3 Leader Rallies Support For Otuaro

The National Vice Chairman of Phase Three of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Alhaji Letugbene, has called on stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, including ex-agitators, to embrace the innovative ideas introduced by PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, aimed at fostering peace, stability, and development.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a youth conference organized by a non-governmental organization to promote peace and development, Letugbene commended Dr. Otuaro’s leadership since his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He noted that collaborative efforts driven by the PAP boss are already yielding positive results and should be sustained.

Letugbene emphasized the importance of supporting Dr. Otuaro in realizing the core objectives of the Amnesty Programme, which align with President Tinubu’s eight-point agenda.

“Getting everyone on board to achieve the core goals of the Amnesty Office is a key priority for Dr. Dennis Otuaro,” Letugbene said. “He has gone round the region, engaging governors, traditional rulers, and youths, and the impact is already visible in the Niger Delta.”

Responding to recent criticism by Macbeth Peremobowei—who described Dr. Otuaro’s administration as the worst in the history of PAP—Letugbene dismissed the remarks as unfounded and not reflective of the realities on the ground.

“What indices did he use to reach that conclusion?” he queried. “Niger Deltans know people like Macbeth, who talk from both sides of their mouths. Dr. Otuaro has shown capacity and is delivering results. He will not be distracted by naysayers, blackmailers, and peddlers of fake news.”

Letugbene further accused Peremobowei of embarking on a campaign of calumny against Dr. Otuaro, motivated by hatred and a quest for cheap publicity.

He also condemned the ex-agitator’s attack on former PAP Administrator, Gen. Barry Ndiomu (Rtd), describing it as “harsh, wicked, and totally unacceptable,” especially considering Ndiomu’s meritorious service to the nation.

Highlighting key achievements under Dr. Otuaro’s leadership, Letugbene listed the provision of educational scholarships for 3,000 beneficiaries, leadership and vocational training, marine training, and plans to expand the programme to include more sectors and women.

“Since his appointment, Dr. Otuaro has worked tirelessly to promote peace and engage stakeholders across the region. There’s a clear transformation in the Niger Delta,” he said. “Beneficiaries are happy, the President is pleased, and we must not allow distractions to derail the vision.”

He also lauded Otuaro’s prudent management of PAP funds, prompt payment of monthly stipends, and systematic resolution of issues such as multiple BVNs, describing his leadership as transparent and accountable.

“In over two decades, no PAP Administrator has achieved what Dr. Otuaro has in this short time. We thank President Tinubu for appointing him and pledge our continued support,” he added.

Letugbene urged Peremobowei to abandon the path of division and align with the majority who support the current leadership of the Amnesty Programme. He also encouraged Dr. Otuaro to remain focused and undeterred by propaganda.

He concluded by assuring President Tinubu of the Niger Delta region’s unwavering support for his administration, pledging that come 2027, the region would mobilize massively to ensure his re-election, with Dr. Otuaro leading the charge.

