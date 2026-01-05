New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PAP: Otuaro Attends…

PAP: Otuaro Attends Oporoza Community New Year Celebration

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dennis Otuaro, has said Nigerians should prepare for a year of economic progress and stability.

Otuaro disclosed this after attending the New Year Celebration of the Oporoza community on Friday, January 2.

The Oporoza community, the traditional headquarters of the  Gbaramatu kingdom, holds its New Year celebration annually.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Speaking after this year’s edition, Dennis says the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is moving Nigeria in the right direction.

He added that this year, many Nigerians will reap the benefits of the administration’s economic and political policies.

“2026 will be a great year for our country across the board. From economy to peace, we will record tremendous progress thanks to the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he noted.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Power Sector, Heart Of Nigeria’s Economic, Industrial Growth – Adesina
Read Next

GracieA Surpasses 300,000 Streams, Cementing Her Place As Producer To Watch