PAP: Otuaro Attends Oporoza Community New Year Celebration

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dennis Otuaro, has said Nigerians should prepare for a year of economic progress and stability.

Otuaro disclosed this after attending the New Year Celebration of the Oporoza community on Friday, January 2.

The Oporoza community, the traditional headquarters of the Gbaramatu kingdom, holds its New Year celebration annually.

Speaking after this year’s edition, Dennis says the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is moving Nigeria in the right direction.

He added that this year, many Nigerians will reap the benefits of the administration’s economic and political policies.

“2026 will be a great year for our country across the board. From economy to peace, we will record tremendous progress thanks to the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he noted.