PAP Not For Itsekiri People Alone – ICHC

The Izon Cultural Heritage Centre (ICHC) has told all and sundry that the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) belongs to the entire Niger Delta people and not only to the people of

Itsekiri.

This was coming on the heels of a report purportedly credited to one Dr. Mese, who was accused of trying to create division in the region through his utterance.

A statement by Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, the lead of ICHC, in a statement on Thursday, that PAP is a Niger Delta-wide peace instrument, not an ethnic bargaining chip for palace politics.

The statement reads: “Let it be known that PAP belongs to the entire Niger Delta, not the Itsekiri people nor their Olu.

” We want to condemn the recent comments supposedly emanating from the palace of the Olu of Warri through one Dr. Mese, who claims to be a representative of the Olu in the Amnesty programme. His unguided utterances seek to misrepresent the scope, mandate, and benefits of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Amnesty Programme is not created to serve the Itsekiri Traditional Rulers Council, nor is it an appendage of the Olu of Warri.

“The programme is a federal intervention designed to address the needs of its documented 30,000 delegates drawn from across the Niger Delta region, without ethnic or sectional bias.

“It is therefore inappropriate for any traditional authority through proxies like Dr. Mese to attempt to impose, influence or create the perception that the PAP is subject to their directives.

“The programme does not answer to the Itsekiri Palace, and its operational focus remains firmly on the empowerment, reintegration, and welfare of its registered beneficiaries across all Niger Delta communities.

“Such a path, if replicated by other traditional rulers, risks undermining the fragile peace and stability of the region; peace which is essential for governance, development, and even the effective administration of traditional domains.

“We therefore urge His Majesty to respect the sanctity of his office and exercise the moral restraint befitting the honour and responsibility that comes with the revered Itsekiri throne.

“Importantly, the era of disarmament under the PAP has long passed, and the Itsekiri people, like every other ethnic nationality, must acknowledge this fact.

“In addition, the ICHC vehemently condemns the recent remarks by Dr. Shola Mese, who has attempted to mislead the public by suggesting that the PAP under Dr. Dennis Otuaro is skewed against the Itsekiri people.

“Such claims are not only false but are a calculated attempt to stir unnecessary ethnic tension. While Dr. Mese claims to have been involved in the disarmament phase years ago, that era is over.

“The PAP is now in its reintegration phase, which operates strictly on the basis of the existing list of beneficiaries, Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo, Isoko, and others alike, without room for ethnic favouritism, blackmail or political manipulation.

“We remind Dr. Mese that his appointment as Sole Itsekiri Representative to the PAP Office in 2024, courtesy of the Olu of Warri’s recommendation, does not confer authority to dictate programme policy or undermine the Administrator, the PAP can never answer to the palace.

“The ICHC reiterates its full confidence in Dr. Dennis Otuaro, who, since assuming office, has worked with diligence, inclusivity, and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“His track record of engaging stakeholders across ethnic divides and ensuring fairness in programme delivery stands as a testament to his capability and dedication to the beneficiaries.”The statement concluded.