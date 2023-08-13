PAP: Ndiomu Redeploys N/Delta Indigenes Over Alleged Information Leak

…as PAP signs contract to pay HMO N250,000 per staff

There are strong indications that the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Office, Maj Gen BT Ndiomu (Retd), has redeployed indigenes of the Niger Delta holding strategic positions in the Presidential Amnesty Office, to the ministries, over alleged leakage of information on the activities of the leadership of the office.

According to sources who craved anonymity, those redeployed include; Oloye Kebbi (Peace Building Department), Mr Okhuba – (Peace Building), Kennedy Febau (Peace Building Unit), Ebiere Ayamah (Vocational Training Unit), Jude Gbaboyor (Data/ICT).

Others were: Highcoast Ombe (Post Training Unit), Samuel Sunday (Post Training Unit), Pere Ikuetemi (Legal Dept), Gabriel Ajama (Data Unit) And Agiri Emmanuel, the Head of Data who was moved to Agabagba in Ondo State.

The workers who spoke to newsmen over the weekend noted that Ndiomu attributed the leakage of information to the Niger Delta indigenes working in the office, and had authorized periodic seizure and search of the telephone of all members of staff of the office even as there was a general belief telephones of the staff have been bugged.

They stated further that while the Niger Delta indigenes were sent back to the ministries and others sent out of Abuja, over 80 persons were recently employed in the Amnesty Office with the majority of Indigenes of Kogi State.

Noting concerns over Ndiomu’s leadership style confirmed to have adversely affected the Amnesty Office which has been relieved of some of its key roles in the region, the aggrieved workers noted that Ndiomu has since stopped fresh deployment of students for the scholarship programme which endeared government to many in the region, that he put an end to the training and empowerment programmes of delegates in the region, and has been embarking on selective payment for existing contracts.

Meanwhile, investigations have further revealed that the PAP under Ndiomu has entered into a contract with a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), to pay monthly charges higher than the salaries of the affected workers.

It was gathered that under the contractual arrangement, the firm NOVO Health Africa Limited would be paid N250,000 per month.

The N250,000 per month is made mandatory for all members of staff even when the salaries of most staff are not up to N250,000.

The source said. “The office has ventured into a contractual agreement with an HMO company, NOVO Health Africa Limited.

“Going by the terms of the agreement, PAP pays N250k per month for each worker. Curiously, the staff salary is not up to N250k and it was made mandatory for all staff. We suspect that the cost is inflated to serve as a conduit for the diversion of funds.”