PAP: N’Delta Youth Forum Throws Weight Behind Mese

A Niger Delta group, the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum for Peace and Development, threw its weight behind the call for the inclusion of the Itsekiri Nation alongside other ethnic nationalities in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The Forum, in a statement issued on Thursday after the State and signed by its National President, Tamuno James (Rivers State), alongside representatives from all major ethnic groups in the region, reaffirmed its firm stand in support of Shola Mese’s position on the PAP.

The group stressed the need for fairness and equitable inclusion of the Itsekiri Nation alongside other ethnic nationalities.

The statement reads: “As the sole Itsekiri representative in the Presidential Amnesty Office, appointed on the recommendation of the Olu of Warri in 2024, Dr. Mese has worked to ensure that the Itsekiri Nation is not sidelined in the distribution of benefits from the PAP.

“His track record in conflict resolution and his role in the original disarmament process of ex-militants in Delta State have positioned him as a credible voice on matters relating to the programme.

“Therefore, the Forum has made it clear that it will resist any attempt by individuals or groups to distort the purpose of the PAP or to present it as a programme meant for the exclusive benefit of one ethnic group.

“The Forum describes as unacceptable, the recent statements from the Izon Cultural Heritage Centre (ICHC) and other pseudo groups, which seek to undermine Dr. Mese’s interventions and portray his position as self-serving.

” Such divisive rhetoric undermines the unity of the region and threatens the peace that was achieved through years of painstaking dialogue and disarmament.

“The Forum recalls that the PAP was established as a federal intervention to address the needs of documented beneficiaries drawn from across the Niger Delta, without ethnic bias.

“While acknowledging that the programme has moved from the disarmament stage to the reintegration phase, the forum stresses that every ethnic nationality, including the Itsekiri, must receive fair treatment in the allocation of scholarships, vocational training, and other empowerment opportunities.

“Given recent developments under the transformative leadership of Dr. Dennis Otuaro, the forum notes that although progress has been recorded in the PAP, there remain grievances among Itsekiri ex-agitators who have alleged continued marginalisation in key programme benefits.

“These concerns should be addressed urgently to prevent the re-emergence of tensions and distrust.

“We also want to highlight that certain credible voices within the region have acknowledged improved relations between the PAP Office and the Itsekiri Nation in recent months, including an increase in the number of Itsekiri beneficiaries of educational and vocational programmes.

“The forum urges that this momentum be sustained and expanded, ensuring that Itsekiri communities enjoy proportional benefits in line with their contributions and sacrifices during the height of militant activities in the region.

“The forum also wishes to reiterate its position that the PAP is a Niger Delta-wide peace instrument, and not an ethnic bargaining chip. To this end, we call on the Administrator of the PAP and all stakeholders to uphold the founding principles of the programme that prioritise inclusivity, empowerment, and regional stability over political manipulation or ethnic favouritism.

“The forum further cautions those attempting to politicise the programme to desist from actions capable of causing division, intimidation, or the domination of one ethnic nationality over others.

“The forum strongly affirms that the era of one group monopolising benefits at the expense of others is over, and that all Niger Deltans must be treated as equal stakeholders in the region’s peace and development framework.

“In conclusion, the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum for Peace and Development pledges its unalloyed solidarity with Dr. Shola Mese, commending his integrity, his deep-rooted commitment to justice, and his consistent advocacy for the equitable inclusion of the Itsekiri Nation in the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”

“The forum restates its commitment to working with all leaders, institutions, and stakeholders to protect the unity, peace, and shared prosperity of the Niger Delta region.”

Other signatories on the statement include Oritsemeyuwa (Itsekiri – Delta State), Udoh Akpan Bassey (Ibibio – Akwa Ibom State), Paul Oromosele (Edo State), Aruwotonye (Ogoni – Rivers State), Fred Tijala (Ilaje – Ondo State), Asuquo Akpan (Efik – Cross River State), Hope Agadaba (Bayelsa State),. Amos Keledichuwu (Igbo – Imo State), Ejiro Oghenerume (Urhobo – Delta State), Ufuoma Oterioghene (Isoko – Delta State) and Ifeanyi Ebele (Ndokwa – Delta State.