PAP Leadership Training, A New Chapter For Ex-Agitators – Salvation

The National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has described the just-concluded leadership training for ex-agitators as a boost for the continuous peace, personal growth, and community development being witnessed in the Niger Delta Region.

Speaking at the weekend during the closing session of the Leadership Alternative Dispute Resolution and Mediation training For Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) stakeholders, held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, Rufus Salvation disclosed that the initiative showed that PAP was not only focused on maintaining peace in the Niger Delta but also committed to building the personal capacity and leadership skills of its delegates.

The PAP Phase 2 leader also noted that the training was an investment in the future of the ex-agitators, adding that it demonstrates the confidence the PAP management has in their ability to drive positive change.

He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for sustaining the Amnesty Programme and providing opportunities for ex-agitators to benefit from life-changing initiatives.

Thanking the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, for showing great capacity, accountability, and commitment, Salvation added that Otuaro’s strong political will and love for the people of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole are truly remarkable.

He also commended the trainers, resource persons, and all who contributed to the success of the event, noting that their efforts would have lasting impacts on the lives of the ex-agitators.

He expressed gratitude to the ex-agitators for their discipline and commitment during the training, describing it as a sign of readiness to embrace peace and progress.

Salvation urged them to put into practice the knowledge they gained, describing them as ambassadors of peace, unity, and development who must lead with courage and integrity.

He said: “This programme shows that PAP is not only concerned about peace but also committed to our personal growth and leadership development.

“This investment in our future shows the trust and confidence that PAP places in us as leaders who can drive change. This training is another step in the journey of transforming our lives and building the Niger Delta into a region we can all be proud of.

“Once again, on behalf of the entire leaders and beneficiaries, I say thank you to Dr. Otuaro, his team, and everyone who made today possible.

” May God bless you all, and may the Niger Delta continue to enjoy peace and progress, he concluded.