PAP Is For All Niger Delta Ex-Agitators – Salvation

The National Chairman of Phase 2 Presidential Amnesty Programme beneficiaries, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has once again emphasised that the amnesty initiative is a federal peace intervention that serves ex-agitators from all parts of the Niger Delta, not a tool to be controlled or influenced by any traditional ruler.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa on behalf of other Niger Delta ex-agitators, he cautioned the Olu of Itsekiri for allegedly meddling in the affairs of the scheme, warning that such actions could threaten the peace in the Niger Delta.

Salvation states that he was disturbed by the recent public remarks made by one Mese, stating that such statements gave a misleading picture of the PAP’s purpose and governance.

Alleging that the Olu didn’t handle the matter well, Ibena warned that any attempt to politicise the PAP or turn it into an ethnic agenda would be resisted.

He also reminded stakeholders that the disarmament stage of the programme ended years ago, adding that the current focus is reintegration, which is equipping already listed beneficiaries with skills, jobs, and support.

The ex-agitator’s leader rejected Dr. Mese’s allegations that the PAP under Dr. Dennis Otuaro is biased against the Itsekiri people, describing the claims as “false and inflammatory”.

Ibena maintained that the PAP was a collective peace asset for the entire Niger Delta, “not a bargaining chip for palace politics.

He urged all traditional, political, and community leaders to protect the integrity of the programme and avoid actions that could undermine the fragile peace in the region.

“This programme is too important to be dragged into tribal politics. Anyone pushing that line is endangering the stability we have worked hard to maintain. This is not the time to reopen old lists or create new claims. The rules are clear,” he said.