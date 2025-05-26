PAP: Group Urges Stakeholders To Ignore Allegations Against Otuaro

Share

A group, Concerned Niger Delta Youths, has called on the Federal Government and the international community, Niger Deltans and Presidential Amnesty Programme beneficiaries to disregard allegations heaped on Dr Dennis Otuaro, Administrator of PAP, describing such charges as baseless, wicked and callous.

In a statement yesterday signed by the Convener of the group, General Emmanuel Satu, it alleged that a group which calls itself “the reformed Niger Delta ex-agitators Forum, led by its National Chairman, Owoupele Eneoriekumoh Owous, had allegedly blackmailed Otuaro of committing fraud at the amnesty office.

But the group dispelled the allegation, stating that Otuaro has implemented policies that have revamped and repositioned the Amnesty Office for optimal performance.

The statement read: “Re-cently a group known as the Reformed Niger Delta ex-agitators Forum wrote what it calls a ‘Protest Petition to Security Agencies’ and made damning and unsubstantiated allegations against Otuaro, a man who is busy doing his work at the Amnesty Office.

