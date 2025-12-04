PAP Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries Graduate With Master’s Degrees From UK Universities

Nine students awarded foreign postgraduate scholarships by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have successfully graduated from master’s degree programmes at universities in the United Kingdom.

These scholars are the first to graduate under the offshore postgraduate scholarship initiative deployed to UK institutions by the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, for the 2024–2025 academic session.

They earned master’s degrees in cyber security, data science and engineering, law, construction and civil engineering management, project management, and ICT from Anglia Ruskin University, the University of Dundee, and The University of Law.

Additionally, 711 undergraduate and postgraduate scholarship beneficiaries are expected to graduate from Nigerian universities this year.

Mr. Igoniko Oduma, Special Assistant on Media to the Administrator, stated that PAP hosted a graduation reception for the UK scholars on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in London.

Otuaro congratulated the graduates, noting that they completed their programmes in record time, demonstrating dedication and seriousness in their studies.

“They have justified the Federal Government’s investment in their education. We congratulate them on their successful graduation and urge other beneficiaries to remain focused on their academic pursuits,” he said.

The Administrator reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the scholarship scheme to provide more opportunities for indigent students of Niger Delta origin, aiming to bridge the human capital development gap in the region.

He noted that 3,800 students were deployed for in-country scholarships in the 2024–2025 academic year, increasing to 3,900 in the 2025–2026 session, including 200 for foreign scholarships.

In less than two years, a total of 7,700 students have benefited from the PAP scholarship scheme within Nigeria, while 162 students have been sent abroad for postgraduate programmes in targeted disciplines.

Otuaro emphasized that these initiatives align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, who has shown unprecedented support for the Niger Delta region.

“Our efforts aim to create more higher education opportunities for students from indigent backgrounds, while deepening the programme’s mandate in informal education and other areas to foster sustainable peace and socio-economic development in the region,” he said.