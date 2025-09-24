PAP: Ex-Agiators Commend Otuaro’s Commitment

…Congratulate him on his Birthday

The Phase 2 Ex-agitators under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have commended Dr Dennis Otuaro, the current PAP Administrator, for his commitment to transparency, reforms, and stability in the Presidential Amnesty Office.

Noting that his efforts have set a new standard for service delivery in the programme, the group also commended his focus on the welfare of ex-agitators and his dedication to keeping the programme on track.

In a birthday message on Wednesday signed by the National Chairman of PAP Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, the group commended Dr Otuaro for his visionary leadership, dedication to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, and his profound contributions to the rehabilitation and reintegration of former agitators into society.

Dr Otuaro, the group said, has worked hard to improve the programme, describing Dr Otuaro as a leader of vision, humility, and peace, whose administration has repositioned the amnesty programme for greater impact in the Niger Delta.

The group prayed for more strength and wisdom for the PAP Administrator, urging him to continue on the path of reform and development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement reads: “On behalf of myself and the entire national leadership of Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, I extend our warmest wishes to you, Chief (Dr.) Dennis Burutu Otuaro, as you mark your birthday.

” Your leadership has given fresh hope to the original beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme and restored confidence in the PAP office.

“Your tireless dedication to the welfare of ex-agitators and the growth of the Niger Delta is highly commendable. Today, we celebrate not only your birthday but also the positive impact of your leadership.

“May this new year bring you greater wisdom, strength, and fulfilment as you continue to steer the Presidential Amnesty Programme towards achieving its core objectives.

“We look forward to more years of impactful leadership and service to our people.”